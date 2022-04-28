Could You Commit To a No-Buy Year? Here’s How It Works

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
DmitriMaruta / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DmitriMaruta / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s all too easy to overspend these days, whether you’re mindlessly clicking “add to cart” on Amazon, adding things that you don’t need to your physical cart at Target or racking up your credit card bill by ordering delivery on Postmates most nights. These little splurges can really add up, and if you’re not careful, you could end up in debt.

Read: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away
Learn: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

Sometimes, the best way to break a bad spending habit is to consider making a drastic change. Enter: the no-buy year.

What Exactly a No-Buy Year Entails

Also called a no-spend year, a no-buy year involves cutting out unnecessary purchases in order to reset your spending habits — and now could be the perfect time for that reset. The exact rules you stick to will depend on your own goals, as well as what you consider to be a necessary expense.

Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

To start, make a list of what purchases you will allow. This should include things like food and replacements for items you currently have and use, but can also include things like experiences and vacations if you deem these to be essential to your happiness. You want to be smart about your purchases, but you don’t have to deprive yourself all year.

Next, make a list of purchases you will not allow yourself to make. This could include things like clothes, home decor, Amazon purchases and fast food.

Once you’ve created your two lists, begin documenting all your purchases. Even if you end up breaking a “rule,” at least you will be mindful of it and may not make the same misstep again.

Benefits of a No-Buy Year

You’ll Save Money

The biggest benefit of your no-buy year will likely be financial. All those little, unnecessary purchases you make throughout the year can really add up — and that’s money that can likely be put to better use, such as paying down debt, adding to your emergency fund, going toward a retirement fund, or being put toward a big purchase like a vacation, car or home down payment.

You’ll Become a More Mindful Consumer

A no-buy year will also make you more mindful of your spending. It can help you get into good spending habits that you can stick with after the year is over, such as making fewer impulse purchases and wasting less time browsing online shopping sites.

It’s Good for the Environment

Consumerism, while good for the economy, is terrible for the environment. A 2015 study conducted by the Journal of Industrial Economy found that household consumption contributes to more than 60% of global greenhouse gas emissions and between 50% and 80% of total land, material and water use. So essentially, the less you consume, the less of a negative impact you will have on the environment.

Tips for Surviving a No-Buy Year

Cutting out entire spending categories can be daunting, but it is doable. MarketWatch gathered tips from people who made it through this spending experiment, and here are some of their best pieces of advice:

1. Start With a Smaller Goal

Committing to a no-buy year can be intimidating, especially if you’re used to buying whatever you want, whenever you want. Start by committing to a no-buy week, then a no-buy month, and keep adding months on once you get into the swing of things.

2. Remind Yourself Why You Are Committing To This Challenge

There are a number of reasons you might want to do a no-buy year. Perhaps you are saving for a larger goal or you want to get out of debt. Maybe you want to declutter your life and lead a more minimalist lifestyle. You might simply want to consume less after making too many mindless purchases in the last year. Or maybe you’ve decided to embark on this challenge for environmental reasons. Whatever your ultimate goal is, keep this in the back of your mind every time you are tempted to make a purchase that breaks your rules.

3. Set Clear Rules

Make sure you are being clear — and realistic — about what you can or cannot spend money on. For example, novelist Ann Patchett wrote in a New York Times article about her own no-buy year that she made a rule that she was free to purchase anything sold at a grocery store, even if it was not something essential.

“I wanted a plan that was serious but not so draconian that I would bail out in February, so while I couldn’t buy clothing or speakers, I could buy anything in the grocery store, including flowers,” she wrote.

4. Connect With Other People Living a No-Buy Lifestyle

Connecting with other people who are also doing this challenge is a great way to stay accountable and share tips on how they are making it work. Recruit a friend or family member to do the challenge with you, or connect with people in Facebook or Reddit communities dedicated to no-buy challenges.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Could You Commit To a No-Buy Year? Here’s How It Works

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres

    Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal, and David Pastrnak ended Boston's 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season to lead the Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night. It was already 4-0 when Bergeron gathered in a pass from Charlie McAvoy in the center and wristed it into the net with 2:13 remaining for his third of the game. Hats came flying over the glass, and the Bruins hugged their captain, jumping up and down on their ska

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go