Who could Bournemouth get as replacement if Solanke leaves?

[Getty Images]

When I spoke to Bournemouth owner Bill Foley in Santa Barbara last month about striker Dominic Solanke, he confirmed the striker had a release clause - and it was "roughly" £65m.

He also said that while he did not think Solanke would leave, Bournemouth had "two or three candidates lined up" if the worst happened.

I wonder if Ivan Toney or Dominic Calvert-Lewin are on the list?

Number nines are in vogue at the moment. Toney and Calvert-Lewin are in that category. The same is true of Chelsea's Armando Broja, Tottenham's Richarlison and Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea.

The problem is all of them are expensive - and not all of them score that many goals.