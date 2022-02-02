It could have been Boise. Sen. James Risch must act against antisemitism and bigotry now

As the latest antisemitic attack unfolded at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, we couldn’t help but think, “It could have been my community. It could have happened here in Boise.”

We are tremendously grateful that the hostages in Colleyville were able to escape to safety, but the threats of antisemitism and bigotry have not subsided. This situation is a painful reminder of the fact that Jewish communities continue to be at risk. According to the FBI’s latest report on hate crimes nationwide, anti-Jewish crimes made up 60% of religious crimes, yet Jews make up only 2% of the population.

We know this all too well here in Idaho. In the past two years, the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, our state’s most public-facing symbol of the struggle against injustice, was defaced twice, once with Nazi swastikas and once with antisemitic messages. In 1984, Congregation Ahavath Israel Synagogue in Boise was bombed.

Our Jewish institutions, places that should be beacons of welcoming and inclusion, also continue to be targeted, leading to extensive security and safety measures. And our Jewish young people are often afraid to share their identity with classmates because of fear for their safety and well-being.

There are proactive steps that we can all take. There is more that our state and federal government can do to ensure our Jewish communities – and all of our marginalized communities – are safe. At the state level, we must pass stronger hate crimes laws so that all targeted groups have equal protections under the law. We must also invest in educating the next generation by requiring Holocaust and genocide education in our schools, we can teach our young people that all are deserving of dignity and respect.

At the federal level, we need the U.S. government to confront the national and global rise in antisemitism. Yet the highest-ranking U.S. government post on antisemitism, the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, sits empty. It has been nearly 200 days since Professor Deborah Lipstadt, the foremost global expert on antisemitism, was nominated for Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. Nearly 200 days without so much as a hearing.

We respectfully request that one of our own leaders, Sen. James Risch, who serves as ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, set a date for the hearing.

We not only need Sen. Risch to act, but we ask all of our fellow Idahoans, to speak out, take action, and work with us to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate, for ourselves and the next generation.

Randy Magen and Robin Schwartz serve as advisory board members for ADL (Anti-Defamation League). Pacific Northwest. ADL is a leading anti-hate organization. Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of antisemitism and bigotry, its timeless mission is to protect the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment for all.