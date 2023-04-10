You could be a ‘Blue Coat.’ Committee of 101 seeking new members for UK athletic events.

The Committee of 101, the ushers you see at University of Kentucky basketball games, is actively seeking new members.

“This is a great time for anyone interested in becoming a member of the 101,” said club president Charlie Higginbotham. “We currently have several membership openings and are seeking qualified individuals to join in our support of UK athletics. What better way to see the Cats play than by being a part of this tremendous organization?”

To request a membership application visit www.TheCommitteeof101.org or email uk101membership@gmail.com.

Founded in 1966, the volunteer organization greets fans, takes tickets, works security and helps fans to their seats at University of Kentucky basketball games, as well as at selected UK women’s basketball games and gymnastic events throughout the year.

Nationally recognized, the Committee of 101 members are often referred to as the “Blue Coats” by UK fans.

According to the organization, “The Committee of 101 officially formed in March of 1966 after two Lexington, KY IBM employees began sending ‘good luck’ telegrams to Coach Rupp and the basketball team while on road trips during the 1965-66 season. As the season progressed and the love for ‘Rupp’s Runts’ grew, more and more employees added their signatures to the telegrams. By the time the NCAA Tournament arrived 101 signatures were included on the telegrams. Seeing a need for an organized group to support the efforts of the athletic programs the Committee of 101 was formed.

“Today, The Committee of 101 is composed of approximately three hundred working members who volunteer their time and support for the University of Kentucky athletic programs by serving in whatever role the athletic department needs. The organization proudly gives back to the university in the form of scholarship endowments and gifts, as well as support for building projects and community charities and foundations.”

