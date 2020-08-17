Could The BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

BioSig Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$218m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BioSig Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BioSig Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

BioSig Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BioSig Technologies' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in BioSig Technologies. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 4.9% of shares outstanding. Kenneth Londoner is the second largest shareholder owning 4.3% of common stock, and Miko Consulting Group, Inc. holds about 4.2% of the company stock. Kenneth Londoner, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

