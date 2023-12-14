Who could Arsenal face in Champions League? Last-16 possible opponents ahead of knockout stage draw

Arsenal made relatively easy work of their Champions League group and to earn a seeding for the last-16 draw.

The Gunners are back at Europe's top table for the first time in seven seasons and secured top spot in their group before Tuesday's 1-1 draw at PSV.

Most of Mikel Arteta's young squad had never played in the competition before and appear to be settling in well amongst Europe's elite.

Though most would agree that Arsenal's group was perhaps not the toughest on paper - just ask Newcastle fans - so the real hard work begins now.

Arsenal are considered fourth-favourites to win the Champions League and have put themselves in the best possible shape to do so with a seeding for the next round.

That means the Gunners will face one of the teams who finished second in their group and the second leg will be at home, but there are still a few dangers lurking.

Arsenal's possible opponents

Copenhagen

Inter Milan

Lazio

Napoli

Porto

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

When is the Champions League last-16 draw?

The date of the draw is Monday, December 18, 2023 with the start time set for 11am GMT.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw?

TV channel: In the UK, fans will be able to tune in via TNT Sports with exact details to be confirmed nearer the time.

Live stream: UEFA are set to broadcast the draw live and for free online via their social media channels and YouTube. The Discovery+ app and website will also offer a stream for TNT Sports subscribers.

Live blog: You can follow the entire draw via Standard Sport's live blog!

When will the Champions League last-16 be played?

First legs are set to be played on the midweeks of February 13-14 and 20-21 in 2024.

The second legs are set for March 5 and 6 and 12 and 13 in 2024.