Could Arizona lead in psychedelic mushroom research? Bipartisan proposal introduced at Capitol

Ryan Randazzo
·4 min read

Arizona would spend $30 million to research psychedelic mushrooms as a treatment for a host of medical conditions under a bipartisan proposal at the state Capitol.

House Bill 2486 is groundbreaking not only because it would allow for such research, but also because it would lead to peer-reviewed research on the effects of natural psilocybin mushrooms, rather than a synthetic version of the drug commonly used in such studies.

Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound found in many species of mushroom that people use recreationally and, increasingly, medically. It is a schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act, which means the Drug Enforcement Administration currently doesn't recognize any medical uses for it.

The bill is among a wave of similar proposals and actions across the country as states open the door to treating people with psilocybin and investigating its potential to help with conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and addiction.

HB 2486 would require the Department of Health Services to form a committee to review applications for research grants to study the effects of psilocybin on 13 health problems.

It also would require the state to fund $30 million for such grants.

The primary sponsor is Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria. Co-sponsors are Reps. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix and Stacey Travers, D-Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, also has signed on.

Marijuana:New testing and safety rules proposed for Arizona. Here's why critics aren't on board

'We are trying to collect objective data'

Dr. Sue Sisley of Scottsdale Research Institute helped craft the bill and said it is important to give objective nonprofits and universities the ability to test natural psilocybin, since that is what many people access on the illicit market to self-medicate.

"We don’t have an agenda here. We are not trying to make psilocybin legal. We are trying to collect objective data on the good and bad of this," Sisley said. "We don’t want it to end up like cannabis where the industry was created before there was hardcore science."

She said that while millions of people around the world use mushrooms, research using the synthetic form of the drug is inadequate to draw conclusions on how natural mushrooms affect people.

cultivation of Psilocybin mushrooms, hallucinogenic mushrooms in medicine, legalization Yarygin, Getty Images/iStockphoto
cultivation of Psilocybin mushrooms, hallucinogenic mushrooms in medicine, legalization Yarygin, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most of the research on the effects of actual mushrooms containing psilocybin is survey based, "which is worthless when it comes to moving the needle on public policy."

She said she expects bipartisan support.

"Healing from trauma and the list of things potentially studied under the bill are truly bipartisan issues," Sisley said. "We are dealing with an epidemic of veteran suicide in this country and we have no good solutions for how to curb that."

Bill sponsors tout potential to help people

Payne noted the potential benefits of psilocybin in explaining his support.

“The GOP has often fought for medical freedom, opposing FDA overregulation and pushing for ‘Right-to-try’ laws,” Payne said in a prepared statement on the bill. “Arizonans, especially veterans, deserve alternatives to dangerous and addictive prescriptions. This bill will help.”

Lawmakers also emphasized that the research would focus on veterans and first responders.

“This bill will place Arizona at the forefront of psilocybin research,” Shope said in a prepared statement. “We owe it to our veterans to find ways for them to live healthy normal lives.”

DHS council would award money

The state would issue research grants every July if the bill becomes law, and researchers hoping to participate would have to agree to use “veterans, first responders, frontline health care workers” and people from underserved communities as research subjects.

The advisory council that would determine which research projects get funding would have to include one physician with a federal license to study psychedelics, a military veteran, a law enforcement officer, a university researcher and the director of the Department of Health Services, who would serve as chairperson.

Similar proposals are gaining traction across the country as public attitudes toward psilocybin soften and health care advocates tout the possibilities of treating people with it.

  • Missouri lawmakers could consider a bill this year from a Republican that would provide therapeutic access to psilocybin for people with mental-health conditions.

  • New Hampshire lawmakers could consider a bill to decriminalize psychedelics including psilocybin for people 21 and older.

  • Virginia lawmakers are considering a bill on medical use of psilocybin, but a panel voted against it.

  • Oregon now allows adult use of psilocybin after voters approved the change in 2020, and in November, Colorado voters approved the use of the drug. Several cities in other states have likewise decriminalized it.

Reach reporter Ryan Randazzo at ryan.randazzo@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona could spend $30M to study psychedelic mushrooms

Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy: Jack Eichel 'not meeting expectations' lately

    Bruce Cassidy is expecting more from star forward Jack Eichel, especially as the Golden Knights battle a number of injuries.

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • From Antigonish to Kazakhstan — the nomadic hockey life of Alex Grant

    8,359 kilometres. That's the distance from Alex Grant's hometown of Antigonish, N.S., to Astana, Kazakhstan. That's where Grant is playing hockey this winter, his 15th year as a pro player. He plays for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League. This is his fifth season playing in the league which has 19 teams in Russia and one each in Kazakhstan, China and Belarus. "When you hear Kazakhstan you might not think of it as a hockey area but the team here has a great following," said Grant, who

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. Ullmark, named a first-time All Star, made 17 saves and improved his record to 24-2-1. He had a relatively e

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Communication key for veteran Jets coach as Winnipeg gets Bowness bump

    TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes. It would've been easy to grow comp

  • Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

    PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. The Pacers lost despite a triple-double from T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix and its ragtag roster took an 87-83 lead into the fourth q