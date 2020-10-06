Could The Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Altium is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of AU$4.6b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Altium.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Altium?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Altium. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Altium's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Altium is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Aram Mirkazemi is the largest shareholder with 7.3% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.1% of common stock, and Pinnacle Fund Services Limited holds about 6.3% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

