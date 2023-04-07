Could Alex Salmond stage a comeback?

Nicola Sturgeon passes Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond - Andrew Milligan

A long-time sparring partner of Alex Salmond bumped into the former first minister, who’s also the man who put Scottish nationalism on to the world map, on a flight from Glasgow airport to London a few days ago.

It was shortly after Nicola Sturgeon had resigned as Salmond’s successor as both first minister and party leader, but before her husband, Peter Murrell, the SNP’s chief executive, had been arrested by police investigating serious allegations concerning the party’s finances and a supposedly missing £600,000 independence war chest.

“It was just like the old Alex Salmond,” said this veteran opponent, of the man who came within a few percentage points of breaking up Britain. “He looked in very good form and gave me a confident smile … smug, even.”

Frankly, there was no reason whatsoever why Salmond would feel anything other than entirely satisfied about the way recent events have been playing out. After all, didn’t he believe fervently that the separatist tide that he had set in motion to such great effect was being turned back by the leader he claims to have “invented” – Nicola Sturgeon?

If revenge is a dish best served cold, many Salmond-watchers believe that the man who used to be Scotland’s best-known politician is enjoying this brutal-looking payback for what he claims has been the campaign Sturgeon waged against him for the best part of two decades.

Indeed as he watched the recent turmoil in his old party unfold, there is little doubt in the minds of his allies that Salmond can see clear opportunities arising whereby he could once again become the standard bearer for Scottish nationalism.

It’s not – as far as is now known – that he could be said to have been in any way directly involved in either Sturgeon’s resignation or Murrell’s arrest. But as far as this observer is concerned, Wee Eck always seemed to have an inside track on what was going on in the party he led for 20 years.

And as the SNP’s fortunes are going through a major reversal – with their opinion poll figures and support for independence both falling dramatically – Salmond can see an accompanying increase in his own brand of separatism.

The Alba Party that he founded two years ago recently saw its support – according to two recent opinion polls – increasing. The numbers are nothing to really trouble the SNP – yet. But they do show that backing for Salmond’s party, even at single-figure levels, would result in them picking up five or six regional list seats in the Scottish Parliament if there was to be an early election.

And with unrest and bitterness expected to continue in SNP ranks under Humza Yousaf, its new Sturgeon-ite leader, there is no reason to believe that these voter defections to Salmond’s party won’t continue.

In addition, being a perpetual thorn in the side of his old party, as well as seeing Sturgeon and Murrell effectively banished from their self-appointed roles as Scotland’s pre-eminent political couple, would be a major personal as well as political achievement for Salmond. His return to what he sees as his natural role as the “go-to” person on nationalism for the nation’s broadcasters is happening already.

Those ambitions aside, there are probably at least two obvious and difficult obstacles standing in his way. Even if he still has many friends and admirers in SNP ranks, there is little doubt that 2020’s 13 sexual assault charges – on all of which he was acquitted – may well put many against supporting him.

Additionally, as far as we can tell he has not yet found another Nicola Sturgeon – that young man or woman who might become his latest protégé, who could be schooled and moulded into a rising star to share the political workload.

Having been the closest of friends and content to play the roles of, respectively, tutor and pupil for most of their time together, Salmond and Sturgeon have been the keenest of enemies ever since she succeeded him as party leader and first minister in 2014 with the nationalist defeat in the independence referendum.

Although the accepted view is that his was a voluntary resignation as party leader, my own view as a student of SNP politics is that he was eased out by Sturgeon – effectively told that he had to go so that she could rebuild the case for independence after what they saw as a bitter loss to the Unionists.

At any event, a bitter enmity sprang up almost as soon as the votes had been counted, which saw the No (to independence) votes winning by 2,001,926 to 1,617,989. As many had predicted, Salmond refused to retire from front-line politics and instead became an infuriating backseat driver from the House of Commons – always his first love in political arenas and to which he returned as an MP.

Even in his farewell speech as leader he told the party faithful that Scotland should threaten a unilateral declaration of independence – UDI – if Westminster refused to countenance another referendum, adding: “Hell hath no fury like this nation scorned.”

He was constantly critical of Sturgeon’s more cautious approach on the supposed road to independence, attacking her for failing to “kick at an open goal” in demanding another independence referendum.

For her part Sturgeon remained determined to ignore these noises off and wouldn’t contemplate or endorse the idea of holding an essentially illegal referendum – i.e. one not approved by Westminster.

What could be called the “The First Nats War” erupted in 2021 with the sensational revelation in the Daily Record newspaper that Salmond was under investigation by the Scottish Government over allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by two civil servants.

In a public statement that revealed the extent of their split, Sturgeon had refused to intervene in the probe because she “refused to follow the age-old pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants”.

In the eyes of many supporters of both people this was the first public acknowledgement of what most had suspected privately – namely that this hitherto successful duo had parted company for ever.

However, Salmond had this investigation’s verdict set aside in a judicial review which showed that the probe had been tainted by bias – a shortcoming that cost the taxpayers over £500,000 in meeting his costs.

Nevertheless, the open war between the two former allies came to dominate the news agenda yet again when a parliamentary inquiry – at which both gave evidence – was established to decide whether Sturgeon had been guilty of misleading Holyrood over meetings she’d had with Salmond during the botched Scottish Government proceedings.

These revolved around whether or not she had told Salmond she would intervene in a government sexual misconduct probe into his behaviour. He said she had; she said she hadn’t.

In a 5-4 verdict, which Sturgeon largely ignored because the MSPs had voted along party lines, the committee of inquiry ruled that she had misled parliament, although not “knowingly”.Nevertheless, these differences, however costly and while important at the time, became insignificant pinpricks when set alongside what was known as Scotland’s “Trial of the Century”, or perhaps what should more accurately be termed as that country’s “Trial of Any Century”.

In other words it was Salmond’s trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, before a jury of eight women and five men, on charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault as well as sexual assault with intent to rape. All of the nine women involved in the charges were current or former SNP politicians or Scottish Government officials.

No sooner had the jury’s verdict acquitting him been delivered than Salmond and his allies alleged that he had been victim of a conspiracy – an orchestrated plot to discredit him which he said had been organised by Sturgeon.

She hotly denied the suggestion as “absurd” and “not based on any fact”.

It was a pathetic example of small country bickering that did little for Scotland’s international reputation. But at least it cemented in the public mind the fact that here were two people whose main interest was not the welfare of the Scottish people but in scoring knockout blows against each other.

Or did it? The SNP continued to win incredible support at elections, again becoming by far the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament in 2021, albeit the fact Sturgeon had to do what even many of her supporters reckoned was a squalid deal with the Greens to achieve an overall majority. And all the while, Salmond’s Alba won nothing.

Knowing her as well as he did I would guess that hubris was waiting in the wings to trip up his old protégé. First of all came her hopeless appeal to the Supreme Court for the right to hold an independence referendum, which Salmond called a “bad gamble”, even if he did challenge that court’s right to adjudicate on the issue.

Then came the measure that infuriated voters and antagonised a great many SNP supporters – her gender recognition bill which would allow people as young as 16 the right to change their gender by simply self-declaring.

Salmond was ruthless in his denunciation, accusing her of using “some daft imported ideology” that “borders on the absurd” which was damaging the case for independence. It was this last issue that struck home with most nationalists who believed she was sacrificing the party’s main aim in pursuit of her gaining a reputation as a social reformer.

It was clear to onlookers that Sturgeon was losing her innate political sense of what the voters were looking for. But as well as hating the gender bill, the Scottish public were becoming engulfed in a miasma of rumour about possible police action over a missing £600,000 in the party’s coffers. Somebody was about to have his or her “collar felt” was the number one bit of scuttlebut.

Something was definitely up but what that was, nobody knew. Nobody, that is, except those close to Alex Salmond. His camp was alive with gossip that an arrest or arrests were imminent and rumours that the cops were getting angry that they weren’t being allowed to “nick” anyone.

It was an incredible period where much of “official Scotland” was suspected of being the mainspring of many of the rumours – with SNP headquarters, Police Scotland and the Crown Office all accused of “leaking like sieves”.

Normal conversation was put on hold in pubs and cafés throughout the land as friends exchanged the latest titbits, along the lines of “So and so is being arrested tomorrow”, to be countered by “No, no. It’s not happening until after Sturgeon resigns. Or maybe after Easter.”

I’m bound to say that I reckoned that the Salmond camp were always aware of most, if not all, of these suggestions.

Rumours about what had happened to the money took the place of the wilder gossip about Sturgeon’s love-life and supposed lesbian affairs, which she airily dismissed with a laugh this week when asked by BBC Scotland.

Salmond was reasonably generous in his praise for her when she did announce her resignation on February 15, describing the event as a “surprise” but saying that she’d been an “able” leader and a “superb political communicator”.

However, he was later accused of “below the belt politics” for an intervention in the party’s leadership campaign that was seen as unhelpful for Humza Yousaf, the candidate who was being backed by Sturgeon and who did eventually win the race.

I can’t say I’m heartbroken by the now perpetual rift between Salmond and Sturgeon. They each had a good run at the top of the political tree with a pretty dodgy prospectus I don’t agree with.

What I would counsel caution over is any premature gloating over the death of nationalism. The SNP version looks to be crashing into the rocks with a poor leader and a divided membership. But there is also the Salmond Alba party which is beginning to register support in the polls and whose more aggressive nationalism will probably attract disenchanted SNP defectors.

For reasons I shall never understand, given their loony Marxist beliefs, the Scottish Greens also believe in independence and may attract more adherents.

However, all of this means that the separatist vote may be getting hopelessly split which should mean that with a bit of common sense and proper tactical voting from Tories, Labour and Lib Dems it is possible, and in the near future too, to defeat those who would break up Britain once and for all.