Could Alex Lyon keep starting even when Bobrovsky gets back? Panthers won’t rule it out

Alex Lyon will set a new career milestone when he starts his fifth straight game for the Florida Panthers on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. His 12th appearance this year will mark a career high for the 30-year-old goaltender, who has spent the last six seasons bouncing between the NHL and American Hockey League and, even after Sergei Bobrovsky skated with the Panthers for consecutive days after dealing with an illness, it might not be the last.

At some point, Panthers coach Paul Maurice will have a decision to make about who to start and net and he’s not ruling out the possibility it could be Lyon. For now, the coach is trying not to consider the debate much at all.

“I’ve made the decision not to think about it,” Maurice said. “It’s a useless exercise for me because the decision isn’t going to be made in the environment that I’m in right now, so we’ll wait until Bob’s healthy, we’ll see where Alex is at the time and make the call when we get there.”

Lyon has now started five straight games as Bobrovsky recovers from an illness, and it has coincided with the most important stretch o Florida’s season.

When Lyon took over, the Panthers were in the midst of a season-worst four-game losing streak and they promptly followed it up with four straight wins — and a chance to make it five in a row Thursday in Sunrise — to take back control of their postseason destiny.

Tkachuk, Lyon spark Panthers’ crucial victory against Sabres

Florida hasn’t won in spite of Lyon, either. In his first four starts after replacing Bobrovsky, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound goalie posted a .959 save percentage and 1.25 goals against average.

Lyon, who was undrafted out of Yale, has never had such a long run of consecutive starts.

“You know you can play in this league, you know you can do well in this league and once you have the confidence, the sky’s the limit and you never know how far it can take you,” star defenseman Brandon Montour said. “If he makes a mistake or lets in a bad goal, he’s focused on that next one. He’s not worried about in the past and he makes some big saves.”

Although he was unavailable Thursday, Bobrovsky could rejoin the active roster as soon as Saturday, when the Panthers face the Capitals in their final road game of the regular season. The star goaltender took part in practice Wednesday, and morning skates Tuesday and Thursday, but Florida doesn’t want to put him back in net until everyone is sure he can make it through a full 60-minute game.

Lyon isn’t giving the Panthers any reason to rush him.

“There are certain things you shouldn’t overthink — efficiency, effectiveness. Does he get it done? He’s getting it done, so you value that. The names aren’t important. The numbers, right now, are,” Maurice said. “Are you making saves? Are you getting wins? He is, so he’s earned the right to be in our net tonight.”

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) looks for an open teammate during the first period of a NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at FLA Live Arena.

Sam Bennett’s injury keeps lingering

Sam Bennett will likely be out through at least the weekend, Maurice said, after he was unable to take part in the Panthers’ skate Thursday at FLA Live Arena.

The center will miss his ninth straight game with an unspecified “soft-tissue” injury, Maurice said.

Florida has hoped to get him on the ice for a full practice before putting him back in the lineup, but chances to do so are slim. The Panthers won’t hold a full practice again until next week, either Tuesday or Wednesday before they face the Hurricanes in their regular-season finale next Thursday.

Instead, Florida will have him skate Friday and then reassess him throughout the weekend, not ruling out a potential return Monday against the Maple Leafs.

“He’s not playing today ,and I don’t see him playing against Washington,” Maurice said, “but we’ll see when we get to Toronto.”

Karen Ota-O’Brien of Coconut Creek is one of three American finalists for the NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. She has been instrumental in the growth of women’s hockey in South Florida.

Florida has Community Hero finalist

Karen Ota-O’Brien is one of the most instrumental figures in the development of women’s hockey in Florida, and the NHL recognized her accomplishments Monday by naming her as one of six finalists for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

Three finalists are from the United States and three are from Canada, and one award will be handed out in each country to the individual who, through hockey, has most positively impacted his or her community, culture or society.

Ota-O’Brien, from Coconut Creek, is the founder of the South Florida Women’s Hockey Program and the Lucky Pucks Hockey Club, and co-founder and current President of the Florida Women’s Hockey League. The Florida Women’s Hockey League consists of 14 teams from all across the state, including the Lucky Pucks, and features more than 350 participants.

The American winner of the O’Ree Community Hero Award will be announced in June at the NHL Awards and will receive a $25,000 prize.