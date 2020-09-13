Coughed on, spat at: UK shop workers fear asking customers to wear masks

Seventeen-year-old Hayley Sterry has been spat at, coughed on and verbally abused while working at the checkouts of her local Sainsbury’s throughout the pandemic.

“We want to be safer and have everyone following the rules but we have no say in the slightest. People blame the workers and not the company – it’s crazy. No one wants to ask customers to wear face masks if they haven’t got one on, it’s not worth it.”

Despite the public show of support and gratitude for key workers in recent months, the abuse of retail and transport workers has remained persistent and acute. Over 75% of shop workers surveyed by the shopworkers union Usdaw last month reported being abused by customers when asking them to socially distance; almost half had experienced abuse triggered by reminding shoppers to wear face masks. The preliminary findings of the union’s annual Freedom from Fear report, shared exclusively with the Observer, reveal the toll taken on the wellbeing of those working in essential services.

Doug Russell, Usdaw’s health and safety officer, said: “We are concerned that the already high levels of violence and abuse against shopworkers have doubled as a result of the coronavirus crisis. While retailers and their staff should do what they can to encourage people to comply, they cannot enforce the rules. They do not have the powers to do so and it would be unsafe to expect shop staff to police the system.”

The Co-op is giving body cameras to public-facing employees vulnerable to customer abuse, and the supermarket is urging government to provide greater legal protection for shopworkers, calling for it to back the Assaults on Retail Workers (Offences) Bill, a private member’s bill introduced by Labour MP Alex Norris, which is due its second reading on 25 September.

The announcement that we will have marshals to enforce the rules is needed, but how will the scheme be funded? Joe Anderson

Paul Gerrard, the Co-op’s director of campaigns and public affairs, said: “The level of crime and antisocial behaviour is at unacceptable levels, and the wearing of face masks is a further flashpoint. Shopworkers deserve to be treated with respect. I’m deeply concerned about the lasting impact of abuse on shopworkers, both mentally and physically.”

In statements Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s made clear that customers would be encouraged to wear masks but that staff would not be asked to challenge them. A spokesperson from Waitrose added: “Government guidance states that it is not the responsibility of retailers to enforce the wearing of face coverings by customers when in shops. However, our partners have been and will continue to remind customers of the requirement.”

Liverpool’s mayor, Joe Anderson, is leading calls to allow local authorities the power to enforce legislation designed to keep the public safe – be that the ability to close down businesses where face masks or social distancing rules are not adhered to, or allowing council officers to issue on-the-spot fines.

“The prime minister’s announcement that we will have marshals to patrol the city and enforce the rules is needed, but I’m concerned about the detail,” he said. “The city of Liverpool is losing £2m a week. There is a £23m shortfall in this year’s budget. How will the scheme be funded? As usual, there is no clarity or conversation from this government. Like mushrooms, we are fed shit and kept in the dark.”

A shopper wearing a face mask takes a basket at an Iceland store in Caerphilly, Wales.

