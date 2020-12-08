Couchbase Launches Free Self-Service Trial of One of the Most Comprehensive Database-as-a-Service Offerings on the Market

Release coincides with expanded availability of Couchbase Cloud on AWS across the APAC region; Couchbase Server 6.6 capabilities also now available on Couchbase Cloud

Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS RE:INVENT -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced the availability of self-service trials for its Couchbase Cloud Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). The trial allows users to immediately get up and running with Couchbase Cloud for free, hosted within their own virtual private cloud (VPC) on AWS.

Couchbase also announced Couchbase Cloud’s support for AWS regions in Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo-- expanding global coverage of the fully managed DBaaS. Finally, Couchbase Cloud now offers the full suite of capabilities of Couchbase Server 6.6. This means that organizations can harness the benefits of advanced analytic processing, querying, full-text search and eventing services that greatly improve developer productivity, and by extension, the organization’s overall operational agility -- in full production or as part of the new self-service trials.

As organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need to quickly and efficiently scale their database infrastructure to meet increased processing demands has driven the adoption of DBaaS solutions. However, organizations need clarity on how DBaaS can meet their specific needs, and assurance that the features, pricing model and data ownership structure aligns with their unique requirements. The Couchbase Cloud self-service trial enables organizations to experiment with this high-performance DBaaS in a production-grade environment, to find out how it can work for their business, all as part of one of the most comprehensive DBaaS trials on the market.

‘Full-fat’ functionality

While other DBaaS providers place limits on the functionality of their trial offers or require payment information up-front, the Couchbase Cloud self-service trial configuration offers organizations a fully managed DBaaS with all the services and features of Couchbase Server included. Key features include:

- Full control: The trial follows Couchbase Cloud’s philosophy of giving users total control and transparency over their data and its cost of operation. Instead of mandated hosting on shared infrastructure, the Couchbase Cloud self-service trial is hosted on a dedicated cluster within the user’s own public cloud environment, giving total control to the user.

- Scale: While some DBaaS trial offerings on the market limit users to 500 MB of storage, the Couchbase Cloud self-service trial offers up to 200 GB across three database nodes, and the choice of two AWS EC2 instance types for the cluster, enabling the creation of trial infrastructures that support millions of documents.

- Ease of access: Users sign up via the Couchbase website with no need to hand over any credit card information, allowing them to get up-and-running immediately. Since it’s hosted within the user’s own public cloud environment, the Couchbase Cloud self-service trial does away with up-front payment; instead, users simply pay their public cloud provider for the infrastructure they use.

Supporting quotes:

“In less than six months, Couchbase Cloud has come a long way. Couchbase has demonstrated impressive performance and ease of operations at scale. They have expanded globally, upgraded the environment’s engine to Couchbase Server 6.6 and added integrations. Now, with this self-service trial, they are making it easier for organizations to see for themselves, on their own and at their own pace, how productive they can be building applications using Couchbase Cloud.”

--Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, IDC





“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation process for many organizations. As a result, data demands have intensified substantially, and demand for DBaaS has surged. Yet those organizations wanting to find out how DBaaS can work for them may have been put off by the risk of losing control of their data, or becoming locked into a restrictive, over-expensive pricing model. With the Couchbase Cloud self-service trial, we’re giving users the opportunity to explore the full potential of DBaaS on their own terms.”

--Scott Anderson, SVP, Product Management & Business Operations, Couchbase





Resources:

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com

© 2020 Couchbase, Inc. All rights reserved. Couchbase, the Couchbase logo, and the names and marks associated with Couchbase’s products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

