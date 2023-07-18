Cou Cou Intimates Wants You to Feel Like An English Rose
Loved for its dainty lingerie and loungewear, Cou Cou Intimates is expanding its offerings with its first-ever print.
Introducing the "English Rose" print, the floral pattern covers the brand's best-selling slip dress, as well as feminine cami, thong and high-rise brief. Sensual slip skirts also appear in a classic black and white, arriving alongside a vintage-inspired balconette bra. Joining the recent additions are the timeless bralette and figure-flattering G-string as well.
All styles are mindfully made with the brand's 100 percent GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, pointelle & french lace.
Available in XXS -- XXL, Cou Cou Intimates' new English Rose print can be found on the brand's online store. Take a first look in the gallery above.