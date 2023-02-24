Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$6.5m in the last 12 months

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Coty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Sue Nabi for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$8.29 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$11.38. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Coty insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Coty Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Coty insiders own about US$447m worth of shares (which is 4.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Coty Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Coty shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Coty insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Coty (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

