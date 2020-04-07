These moisture gloves could be the key to saving your dry, chapped hands

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Washing our hands is one of the best things we can do for ourselves, bar staying at home, at the current time.

However, though it might be good for ourselves and our communities, it isn’t as good for our hands.

Constant washing, soap irritation and wiping them roughly on tea towels, has left our hands drier than they ever have been before.

And we aren’t the only ones.

These moisture gloves will save your dry, chapped hands. (Getty Images)

Lots of people have reported an increase in dryness, irritation and chapped skin, and it’s only getting worse as time goes on. So what’s the solution?

Well, sadly there isn’t a miracle cure-all, but there is the next best thing: these moisture gloves from The Body Shop can be slipped on overnight to give your hand the luxurious treat they deserve.

Simply combine with your favourite hand cream, ideally unscented, and pop these cotton gloves on before you go to bed.

They’ll ensure that the moisture seeps fully into your skin as well as creating a warm environment, perfect for softening and moistening.

Buy it: Moisture Gloves | £7 from The Body Shop

And if you’re hesitant about adding to your outgoings at the moment, then perhaps these glowing reviews will help you make your mind up.

“I have been using these moisture gloves for 2 weeks and noticed a great difference in my hands. My hands are usually quite dry so I have always used a good daily hand cream, but after two weeks with these gloves they are definitely softer and smoother now,” one shopper wrote.

While another commented: “These gloves have really helped my dry, sore, cracked hands. I use the BodyShop Hemp Hand Protector at night and pop these gloves over the top. When I wake up my hands are soft and definitely less sore!”

We can’t wait to get the hands we know and love back!