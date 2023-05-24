Cottage from George Clarke's Old House, New Home for sale in Warwickshire

Strutt & Parker

An idyllic thatched cottage that once featured on George Clarke's Old House, New Home is for sale in Warwickshire.

Yew Tree Cottage, believed to date from 1632, is one of only two thatched cottages in the village. Seamlessly blending old and new, it boasts modern features, cosy furnishings, exposed beams, glass divides, stone walls, vintage interiors, and elements of the cottagecore aesthetic.

The cottage featured on series seven, episode five of Old House, New Home, and saw owners Anthony and Emily transform their home into a welcoming family space. 'It's way more than just a humble little cottage of its period,' says presenter George Clarke.

Inside, highlights include a well-sized reception hall, double aspect sitting room with a feature fireplace and stone surround, wood-burning stove in the dining room, bespoke staircase featuring a wooden balustrade and glass enclosure, and a kitchen fitted with stylish navy cabinets. A breakfast bar topped with a bespoke made oak worktop completes the space.

Some of the best moments at home are spent outside, with the bi-fold doors in the kitchen making it easier to blend indoor and outdoor zones. Beyond this space is a useful utility with door to the rear garden, access to the internal garage and a WC with a shower room.

Strutt & Parker

Head up the bespoke staircase and you'll see the principle bedroom, complete with a stunning vaulted ceiling, modern en-suite shower room and feature wall panelling behind the bed. The cottage is made up of three bedrooms, with the further two suites completing this floor.

Bordered by a picket fence, the cottage garden enjoys a south-westerly aspect, complete with a paved terrace for alfresco dining and a lawn area framed by specimen trees and privacy-giving foliage.

With an informal design, traditional materials and dense plantings, it delights all the senses while also offering a natural, relaxed atmosphere. The side of the garden also provides parking and leads to an integral garage for ample storage.

Yew Tree Cottage is surrounded by the rolling South Warwickshire countryside, nestled in the 1,000-year-old village of Lighthorne. It offers something for everyone, including a church, village hall, good schools, cafe, public house, and transport links to London in the neighbouring town.

This property is currently on the market for £650,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Take a tour...

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

Strutt & Parker

