How the Cotswolds became the VIP capital of Britain

Laura Craik
·8 min read
Cotswolds
Cotswolds

Saturday morning at Daylesford Farm and the place is thrumming with honeyed, moneyed blondes, their ponytails bobbing as they sift the aisles for ripe peaches, juicy strawbs and the sort of avocados that are guaranteed not to be of the disappointingly under-ripe variety once transplanted onto sourdough. “Guaranteed” because the fruit at Daylesford is reassuringly organic – and also, reassuringly expensive. If you thought an avocado was costly at Waitrose, be prepared to baulk at Daylesford’s price tags.

But then, Daylesford’s clientele isn’t what you’d call price-sensitive. Nestled in photogenic Kingham, part of the so-called “golden triangle” of the Cotswolds, bounded by Chipping Norton, Burford and Stow-on-the-Wold, Daylesford Farm’s position in one of the most fashionable, sought-after and thriving areas of England was never going to attract Wayne and Waynetta Slob.

Founded by Lady Bamford, wife of JCB billionaire Lord Bamford, in 2002, Daylesford was decades ahead of the competition, a 2,350-acre organic farm and wellness business espousing the virtues of local, seasonal and sustainable long before wellness became a billion-dollar industry. As well as the farm shop, there are cottages, a spa, a Green Michelin-star gastropub, a cookery school and a lifestyle store stocked in an array of whites and creams that surpasses even Farrow & Ball’s.

Daylesford farm was founded by Lady Bamford in 2002 - Martin Morrell
Daylesford farm was founded by Lady Bamford in 2002 - Martin Morrell

Daylesford is a lifestyle, one that its wealthy fans buy into with gusto, their purchases allowing them to feel as though they belong to an elite club. So it was only a matter of time before its owners turned this feeling into a tangible, bricks-and-mortar establishment.

Le toute Cotswolds is currently a-chatter about the imminent opening of the Club, the latest private members’ club to take up residence in the area. Finally, there will be a mothership for Daylesford fans to meet, network, see and be seen; a tasteful, softly furnished idyll where they can sip on oat lattes while surreptitiously looking to see whether locals Carrie Johnson, Samantha Cameron, Stella McCartney, Zara Tindall, Jeremy Clarkson, Elisabeth Murdoch or either of the Kates (Winslet and Moss) are nestled in proximity, too.

Jeremy Clarkson (left); and Stella McCartney (right)
Jeremy Clarkson (left); and Stella McCartney (right)

The Club is the latest in an unfeasibly long line of private clubs to open locally. In addition to Lady Bamford’s club, newcomers include Aynhoe House, a former private residence recently purchased by the owners of Restoration Hardware, the cult US homeware brand whose devotion to neutrals would give Daylesford itself a run for its money. Then there’s Eynsham Hall, a Grade II-listed 18th-century manor purchased by Ennismore, which owns Gleneagles and the Hoxton, and is currently inviting memberships. André Balazs, who co-owns London’s Chiltern Firehouse, is said to be a consultant.

Aynhoe House - Bridget Catterall
Aynhoe House - Bridget Catterall

There’s also the Hive, a members’ club on the Farncombe Estate in Broadway, as well as the Fitzdares Club, a 200-acre estate that opened in March and whose membership is targeted at sport lovers, with an 18-hole golf course and five state-of-the-art 4K HD streams screening sport every day.

That’s not forgetting Soho Farmhouse, the first members’ club to settle in the area, way back in the mists of 2015, whose 100-acre site has welcomed the Sussexes, the Camerons, the Redmaynes and, of course, the Beckhams, who treat the club as a second home. Which it is, given they own a sprawling property in the same village, Great Tew. That it is nigh-on impossible to book one of the Farmhouse’s chic log cabins – even midweek – is an indicator of how great the demand is for clubs that provide a highly curated lifestyle that blends style, wellness and discretion.

David Beckham (left); and Samantha Cameron (right)
David Beckham (left); and Samantha Cameron (right)

The Daylesford Club is due to open in February, and its organising committee, which includes socialite Chloe Delevingne, is soliciting members. What can they expect? A phalanx of wellness options, including a gym, pool, yoga studio, sauna, ice bath and an IV drip.

The Club’s website shows an illustration of two long, low, barn-like buildings with sunloungers out front, surrounded by what look like low clouds (though they could equally be Pom-Bears). It describes how the property is nestled in 3,500 acres of organic farmland, and boasts of how members will be able to indulge in a 360-degree wellness experience incorporating health, fitness and holistic wellbeing. “This is time for you”, it intones, the “you” underlined.

Daylesford Farm
Daylesford Farm

No doubt it is – provided you can afford the £15,000 membership fee, a figure that has some well-heeled locals wincing. “We’ve all been waiting for it to open, but we were surprised when we found out how much it would cost,” said one 40-something local, after receiving an email inviting her to be an honorary member. “In some ways, we shouldn’t be surprised, because this area is divided into those who shop at Daylesford and those who only browse. The shoppers are in a different league.”

And it doesn’t do to stare at them. While wellness is important to the Cotswolds elite (the triangle of destinations for big-spending health aficionados is now London, Ibiza and the Cotswolds), discretion is even more so. It’s why the Beckhams feel relaxed at Soho Farmhouse, knowing its no-photo policy is rigidly enforced. It’s also why Bamford’s new club will do well: as the woman who hosted Boris and Carrie Johnson’s clandestine summer wedding, as well as allowing them to move into a luxury cottage on their estate, Carole Bamford knows a thing or two about privacy.

Carole 'Lady B' Bamford, in the Lavender Room of the Bamford Wellness Spa - Andrew Crowley
Carole 'Lady B' Bamford, in the Lavender Room of the Bamford Wellness Spa - Andrew Crowley

As for what else members can expect for their considerable buck, it’s likely that Lady B, as she’s known to her friends, will stamp her own personality on the Club just as Nick Jones did with Soho Farmhouse. But where Jones is present in a self-effacing way, Lady B’s presence is likely to be more ebullient. “Carole is a force of nature,” says one Cotswolds resident. “She’s pivotal to a certain sort of social life, and people love to be in her orbit. She might be a billionaire, but she also mucks in. I remember being at Daylesford and ordering a coffee. Carole herself was manning the Gaggia and made me a decent flat white.”

Despite the prices, attracting members is unlikely to be a problem. “For many people here, saying you’re a member of the Club will be a badge of honour, regardless of how many times they’ll go,” says one local. “If nothing else, the spa and gym will be a draw. People take their wellness seriously here.” Indeed, Bamford’s most pressing concern isn’t attracting clients, but staff. Cotswold hotels, pubs, spas and restaurants are struggling to find staff just like every other hospitality business across the UK.

Soho Farmhouse - Veerle Evens
Soho Farmhouse - Veerle Evens

In addition to the slew of new private members’ clubs, the pretty villages where Carole, Elisabeth Murdoch and Julian Dunkerton (co-founder of Superdry) are often seen seem to be becoming a kind of rustic Belgravia. A number of hostelries that were once cosy, shabby and welcoming to all are now immaculate and slightly forbidding. “They might still be called pubs, but they’re almost wholly converted into dining-only restaurants. Try having a pint and a packet of crisps in them: it’s impossible,” says one local resident. “Prices are London prices. There are no farmers, no locals and not much in the way of atmosphere. Most of them are empty midweek.”

Many people who have lived in the Cotswolds for decades raise their bushy eyebrows at the glossy incomers and their mud-free Range Rovers. It’s not wealth they object to, as one 60ish stalwart pointed out. “There’s nothing new about new money in the Cotswolds. It’s an obvious destination for anyone from London who comes into a bob or two. When I was a boy, one of the best riders at Pony Club was the son of a postman who’d won the pools. Nobody minded that.”

Inside Soho Farmhouse - Veerle Evans
Inside Soho Farmhouse - Veerle Evans

But they don’t like vulgarity, or noise – the first rule of Cotswolds life will always be: “Don’t frighten the horses.” On these counts, Soho Farmhouse and its ilk are much more likely to cause disquiet than Daylesford’s Club.

The old-school crowd may not be delighted to find crisps off the menu at what used to be their local – but they know the back way to another authentic pub. And they know that the Cotswolds, for all its glitzy enclaves, remains a large and surprisingly diverse community. For every village that has succumbed to the perma-tanned incomers, there are dozens that remain happily off the radar of the paparazzi.

Many recent residents will have regarded Daylesford’s Christmas Fair this year as one of the season’s hottest tickets. Others will just have seen it as a bit of fun (all profits went to WellChild). The wealthiest visitors will undoubtedly have dug deep, while others walked around bemused. In the Cotswolds, it takes all sorts.

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half. While James was pl

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Boucher well aware of Koloko's rookie treatment from refs

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher details his advice to Christian Koloko on dealing with an unfriendly whistle from officials. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed.

  • Ovechkin and Oshie power Capitals past Flames 3-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist, helping the Washington Capitals to a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday. Ovechkin scored career goal No. 791 at 12:24 of the third period, firing a quick wrist shot from the left circle past Calgary's Jacob Markstrom on the power play to secure the Captials' second straight win. “When you win, you always have confidence. Sometimes you play well, but you can't win the game, and that's frustrating a little bit," O

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e