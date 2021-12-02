Cotillion owner trying something new: a concert where no alcohol will be served

When Alex Thomas puts on a concert at his venue, The Cotillion at 11120 W. Kellogg, a large part of his revenue often comes from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

But lately, while talking to friends and perusing social media, Thomas said he’s noticed a growing demand for concerts where alcohol isn’t served —and those aren’t easy to find in Wichita.

So next month, Thomas said, he’s going to try something new.

On Jan. 28, Thomas will be offering a show featuring a lineup of five local bands, including headliners The Cavves, where his bars will be closed.

Tickets to the show, which are $12 in advance and $15 the day of, go on sale at 10 a.m. today at thecotillion.com.

Thomas, who himself is abstaining from alcohol, said that he’s not trying to make any kind of statement with the show. He’s just trying to offer an event where people in recovery, underage music fans and those who avoid environments that include people drinking can enjoy live music and feel comfortable.

“I’ve always looked at The Cotillion as a space for everyone to enjoy,” said Thomas, who bought The Cotillion — a 28,000 square-foot, 2,000-person venue — in 2018. “It’s not just for my views and what I want to hear. It’s there for country fans and rock and roll fans, and it should be there for people who want to enjoy music without alcohol.”

It’s a risk financially, Thomas admits, but he found a sponsor — Sparkling Ice — to help cover some of the costs that alcohol sales would normally help pay for. He’ll serve a small menu of “mocktails” — drinks made with no alcohol — and other concession items.

Thomas, who also owns several bars around town including Kirby’s Beer Store and Lava & Tonic, said he’s open to doing more no-alcohol shows in the future but he wants to see how crowds respond to the first one.

“We rely on our concessions, so this is a risk for us for sure,” he said. “But I think it’s a worthwhile risk to see how it works.”

The lineup for the Jan. 28 show will include The Cavves, Social Cinema, TF Buddy, Peters 1914 and Bottlecap Daydream.