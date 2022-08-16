Coterie New York to Revamp for September Edition

Coterie New York is growing up.

The women’s contemporary trade show, which has been around since 1986, will be getting a facelift when its next edition kicks off in September.

“The business is changing and we have to be on the pulse of fashion, which is evolving faster than ever,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, which owns Coterie as well as MAGIC and Project.

“Coterie is focused on curating and merchandising a larger presence of top-tier brands,” she added. “We are enhancing the fully immersive experience for both brands and retailers online and face-to-face and strengthening our community through enhanced education sessions from the industry’s top leaders and comprehensive community content.”

Although Coterie will continue to be “all about New York,” the show will focus on three major pillars, she said. The first focuses on the community and culture of the city in which it has been based for more than 35 years. The second is centered around sustainability and will offer resources and programming to help attendees and exhibitors embrace the ever-more-important category. The third pillar will focus on bringing new technology to the show, including educational sessions and live programming on the metaverse, retail technology, Web3, 3D merchandising and others.

Helfman said the show will be larger than in the past but declined to name new exhibitors or provide a projection of the number of brands that will be showing. “We’ll still have all the core brands we know and love,” she said, “but there will also be a large focus on the new guard, emerging brands and international brands.”

That will include a large showing of Italian brands sponsored by the Italian Trade Agency as well as others from Korea, Europe, Asia and the America she said.

Coterie New York will take place Sept. 18 to 20 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

