Cote: Tua brings the points and the hope in return, but Miami Dolphins lose anyway, 28-27 | Opinion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The anticipation for Tua Tagovailoa’s comeback was high. It sounded like desperation. When you score only 40 points total in your previous four games and the record sinks to 2-4, your season is wobbling.

You need your quarterback back. As much, you need your hope back.

Tua carried all of that with him Sunday into his first NFL game in 45 days, since his Sept. 12 concussion vs . rival Buffalo.

They announced his name last during pregame introductions and the ovation from the standing home crowd was a roar a month and a half in the making. Receiver Tyreek Hill had said to his disappointed fantasy-team owners: “We’re back, baby. Start me this week, baby, let’s go!”

And Tagovailoa did not disappoint. Miami’s offense was not crazy-good and Tua’s stats did not leap and shout, but he did enough that his return was worth the wait, rust and all.

If only his defense hadn’t let him down late.

The Dolphins never trailed except at the final gun in a 28-27 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-25, when the Dolphins D gave up a 73-yard, losing field goal drive in the closing minutes.

Tua finished an accurate 28-for-38 for 234 yards, including a 12-yard scoring pass to De’Von Achane, and no interceptions. He took one sack, and got up from it fine as fans held their breath. He’ll be ready for next week’s trip to (uh oh) Buffalo.

He was not perfect. He fumbled early, and again on a muffed snap, but Dolphin recoveries masked the mistakes. Later a high snap sailed over Tua’s head and out of the end zone for Cardinals safety. His only true deep pass (for Hill) was badly under-thrown.

Still, he was good (enough), given the time off.

A couple of moments stood out.

One was a 30-yard strike down the sideline, the Fins’ longest pass play of the afternoon. The crowd’s noise was bedlam for the good old days. meaning last season.

Later, Tua slid after a 12-yard run before any defender could touch him -- what he’s supposed to do but hasn’t always done. The fans made maybe their loudest noise of the day. The QB leaped up, pointed forward and nodded, as if to say, “See, I’m learning.” Moments later he hit Achane for the TD.

Tagovailao was a sharp 5-for-6 on the opening series that ended with a Raheem Mostert 1-yard scoring run and 7-0 lead. He was 11-for-12 after a 53-yard field goal made it 10-0.

After an Arizona TD the Fins drove 88 yards but settled for a short field goal and a 13-7 advantage at the half.

Then came Achane’s TD catch, and then the ‘Zona safety that made it a one-score game again.

Kyler Murray’s 22-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrion Jr. drew the Cards within 20-18 --but a would-be tying 2-point run attempt by James Connor but stuffed on a great stop by linebacker Jordyn Brooks as the third quarter waned.

Miami made it 27-18 on Mostert’s 6-yard scoring run. But Arizona countered with Conner’s 2-yard score for an anxious 27-25 Dolphins lead with 8:47 to play.

That’s when the defensive collapse began happening.

Miami now at 2-5 will be a big underdog in Buffalo next week but thereafter faces the Rams, Raiders and Patriots in a row -- winnable games all.

It is hard to envision a rally into playoff contention from this, but Tua’s return to health at least brings some of that.

He should.

It is what the Dolphins are paying him for, handsomely. The four-year contract extension worth $212.4 million he signed just before the season demands he be a difference-maker, a team-lifter.

I have seen written and heard said that he can’t be expected to be a super-hero and make everything right upon his return. I don.t buy it. He isn’t being paid to be a game-manager. He is being paid to be the Pro Bowl star he was last season when fully healthy. He is being paid to be the QB who had Tyreek Hill on a record 2,000-yard pace for a time last year.

He is being paid to deliver points, and hope.

He did both Sunday, with Miami’s highest-scoring game of the season.

It should have been enough to win.

He should have trotted off the field to the embrace of cheering fans, but Miami late defensive collapse rewrote the storybook ending and turned the stadium quiet.