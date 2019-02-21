COTA threatened by $25m US GP funding hit

The business model for the circuit and its biggest race is built on the annual payment from the Major Events Trust Fund that has always covered the sanction fee paid to the F1 organisation, and which in effect makes the Grand Prix a “free” event for the venue.

The money has always been paid some months after a race has taken place, because it has to be shown to have derived from tax income received from the extra influx of visitors generated by the event.

The track has received payments of over $20m each year since 2012, and was expecting to receive $25.8m for the 2018 race.

However the state has rejected COTA’s formal application for its 2018 payment on a legal technicality, claiming that it did not submit a human trafficking prevention plan prior to the deadline of September 19th, a month before the race. This requirement is related to a clampdown by the Texas authorities on prostitution.

