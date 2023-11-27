All the 'Cosy Opulence' looks at Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere

Beyoncé at the world premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" (Beyonce.com)

She’s the celebrity’s celebrity, with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Timothée Chalamet spending their summers fangirling at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Of course, she's a once-in-a-generation artist, so last night’s world premiere of her concert movie, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, was certainly no different.

A testament to the singer’s star power, the who's who of Hollywood turned out for the highly anticipated movie.

After single-handedly trendsetting the disco cowgirl trend (for better or for worse), the megastar opted for an on-brand chrome carpet and a “cosy opulence” dress code. This meant an array of glamorous, glitzy, disco-ready gowns — including a slinky, silver Versace gown that was cinched to every curve of Beyoncé’s body. Paired with ice-white, ultra-straight blonde hair and matching latex silver gloves. As Donatella Versace commented on Instagram, “You’re one of one, the only one,” — referencing the musician’s much-captioned line from “I’m That Girl”.

Also nailing the brief were former bandmates Kelly Rowland, who wowed in a sparkling silver, cone-shaped bra gown, and Michelle Williams, who sported an avant-garde, futuristic black bodysuit with an exaggerated neckline. While protégé Halle Bailey chose a shaggy, black faux fur coat dress that she elevated with a glimmering pair of diamante boots.

Once inside, travel-size samples of Beyoncé’s perfume, Cé Noir, were popped into silver envelopes and placed on attendees' seats. They were also treated to popcorn served in metallic Renaissance buckets while enjoying the three-hour extravaganza, which documented Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” from May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, to October 1 in Kansa City, Missouri. The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on December 1, but in the meantime check out more of the best dressed stars at the world premiere last night...

Lizzo

The Good as Hell singer chose a white two-piece with a billowing, frilly skirt and matching cape by House of Harry Halim. As a nod to the "Cosy Opulence" theme, she accessorised with a huge pair of diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

Halle Bailey

Beyoncé protégée and Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey chose a custom Lost in Echo blazer dress last night.

Gabrielle Union

The American actress supported her childhood friend while wearing a Cong Tri sheer, low-cut top and embellished faux fur skirt from the Vietnamese designer's fall 2023 line.

Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child member gave the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra silhouette a disco makeover for the Renaissance festivities.

Michelle Williams

Project Runway's latest winner Bishme Cromartie dressed the former Destiny's Child member in an avant-garde, structural masterpiece.

Law Roach

The superstar stylist upped the theatrics in his favourite look yet (his word not ours) — a stunning Balmain grey suit complete with a platinum blonde quiff.

Chloe Bailey

The singer sported a LaQuan Smith purple cut-out gown with oversized silver bangles.

Lupita Nyong'o

The Black Panther star donned a silver sequined blazer dress complete with exaggerated 80s-esque shoulder pads.