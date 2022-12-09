Costway Releases New Massage Chairs and Upgrades Its Website With AR Features

Customers can now experience unmatched comfort with Costway's new massage chair and get a better shopping experience with AR 360 integration.

Costway Massage Chair

Costway Massage Chair

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, the leading online household supplier brand, has recently revamped its website by embedding AR-based features and detailed product information. It has also extended its catalog by adding a wide range of products to provide a better shopping experience.

The revamped Costway website has introduced tons of improved features, including the following:

AR Gallery: With the advanced AR 360-degree feature, customers can now check how any furniture would look in their space before ordering it. They can use the Costway app and select the AR feature for a product to project it in their room.

Improved UX: The overall user experience of the Costway website has also been improved and customers can get to know about the latest activities and upcoming discounts quickly.

Live-streaming: Costway customers can also enjoy the live-streaming shopping experience by watching live broadcasts provided by Costway's professional shopping guides.

Furthermore, Costway has also introduced tons of new products, including relaxing massage chairs, for this season.

Costway Massage Chair with Thai Stretch ($3999)

The 3D massage chair offers 12 automatic massage programs, including a Thai stretch. The zero-gravity massage chair lets its users experience three weightless positions while enjoying a five-gear 3D massage and full body air massage, all at once. For immersive squeezing and better blood circulation, it features 44 airbags, a 131°F waist heater, and a three-speed foot roller.

Costway Full Body Zero Gravity Massage Chair ($2899)

The zero-gravity full-body massage recliner features a space-saving design with a total of 28 airbags. It is packed with tons of customizable features, like 12 automatic massage modes, 5 massage techniques, 5 adjustable speeds, 3 adjustable widths, and 3 adjustable air pressure intensities. For a full-body relaxing experience, it also provides an SL track and yoga stretching feature with a retractable calf frame to make it suitable for people of different heights.

Customers can experience the comfort of these massage chairs by visiting the brick-and-mortar Costway stores in New York and New Jersey.

Story continues

Costway takes pride in providing best-in-class customer service. The hassle-free return and exchange policy feature a 30-day guaranteed refund. The company also provides free exchange, and 24/7 customer support, and speedy delivery within 5-7 days.

About Costway

The story of Costway began in 2008 when the brand started as a household supplier retailer on Amazon and eBay. Costway became one of the most well-known online shopping websites for household supplies by providing high-quality products and thoughtful services in 2016. Costway aims to inspire people to build their best homes irrespective of their budget, taste, or requirements. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality and stylish home products at affordable rates and a promise of exceptional after-sales services.

For more information, visit www.costway.com

Contact Information:

Jerry Xia

Marketing Manager

marketing@costway.com

8613738826559



Related Images













Image 1: Costway Massage Chair









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



