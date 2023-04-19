Costs rising on upgrading Temagami North lagoon

Darlene Wroe

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TEMAGAMI - Temagami council has been presented with the fact that the cost to install a UV filtration system in the lagoon in Temagami North has significantly risen above expectations. Temagami municipal staff have now been directed to meet with the engineers for the project and Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) to reassess the options.

The matter came up at Temagami council's April 13 regular session of council.

Temagami treasurer/administrator Craig Davidson later explained in an email that the addition of the UV filtration system to the lagoon in Temagami North "is a requirement of our amended Environmental Certificate of Approval (ECA) with a timeline for operation by April 30, 2025. The addition of the UV Filtration as the fluid leaves the lagoon would reduce the possibility of contamination. This issue was one that was going on prior to my arrival in 2018. At that time, Council was reviewing different options to move from a lagoon to a treatment facility which is actually more costly and comes with stricter guidelines."

The municipality has included the project in its funding applications.

Davidson noted that Temagami North has a water and wastewater system which is separate from that in the south part of the town.

He noted the town faces a dilemma when making funding applications for such projects because it can only have one such project at a time, forcing the town to choose between which of those types of projects it would pursue in a year.

