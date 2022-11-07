Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

Cameron Huddleston
·18 min read
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good chance you're still spending more than necessary.

Check Out: 8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck
Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

That's because you're probably making mistakes while shopping at the supermarket. Find out which errors you're making if you want to save more money on groceries.

FangXiaNuo / iStock.com
FangXiaNuo / iStock.com

Shopping on the Wrong Day

Cut grocery costs by simply shopping on the right day of the week. "We all get into a routine and often hit up our stores around the same time weekly," said Tracie Fobes of Penny Pinchin' Mom. "Make sure that you are shopping at the time when you can be certain to get every deal the store offers."

For example, Fobes said her local supermarket runs a weekly ad from Wednesday to Tuesday. "Those items are all on sale for seven days," Fobes said. "They also always offer a shorter sale period during that same time. It almost always encompasses a Friday and Saturday. By shopping on Friday, I am sure to not only have the opportunity to get the current weekly sale prices, but also those short-lived sale prices at the same time."

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

1000 Words / Shutterstock.com
1000 Words / Shutterstock.com

Shopping Without a List

Heading to the supermarket without a grocery list is a recipe for overspending. That's because you'll likely end up buying things you don't really need and forgetting things you do need. This will force you to make extra trips to the store, which will cost you time and money.

"People waste a ton of money when they don't write out a list of what they need before heading into the store," said Kelly Anne Smith, former writer and email content specialist at The Penny Hoarder. "Not having a plan before shopping is one of the quickest ways to blow your entire grocery budget."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Shopping Without a Plan

Plan out your meals for the entire week -- and check your pantry, fridge and freezer -- before you head out to the grocery store so you can avoid making several trips to the supermarket during the week and blowing your budget.

"This plan has the added bonus of saving you more money by not dining out," Fobes said. "Let's face it, when you don't have something on hand to make for dinner, it is easy to just go out to eat."

If a family dines out one additional time a week due to not having a menu plan, the meal can easily run $25 or more, Fobes said. That can add up to $1,300 a year.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Making Impulse Buys

Another benefit of shopping with a list is that it can help you avoid making impulse buys. "Impulse buying is the biggest mistake," said Stephanie Nelson of Coupon Mom. "Buying appealing but perhaps full-priced items that you don't need is the most expensive mistake shoppers make."

Learn the immediate things you can do to resist an impulse buy. The key is to actually stick to your list. Check items in your cart against your list before you leave the store to make sure you haven't added too many things you weren't originally planning to buy.

Catrin Haze / Shutterstock.com
Catrin Haze / Shutterstock.com

Ignoring Weekly Ads

It's easy to just walk by the stack of weekly sales circulars as you enter the grocery store. But this weekly ad flyer could be the key to growing your savings.

"Pick up the store ad when you walk in the front door of the store," Nelson said. "Even if you haven't made a detailed list, you'll see what the rock-bottom deals are on the front page." Supermarkets also post weekly ads on their websites, so you can plan your shopping list based on the best deals.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Overlooking Easy Deals

Not only will the weekly ad show you what's on sale, but it will also feature special promotions. For example, your grocery store might run a promotion that gives you a free gallon of milk when you buy three boxes of sale-priced cereal, Nelson said.

"If you don't know about the promotion, you might get three boxes without grabbing the free item," Nelson said. If you don't check the weekly ad for these easy-to-score deals, you'll likely miss out on savings.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Shopping For a Recipe

On average, only two out of 10 items in a recipe will be on sale in a given week, said Teri Gault, author of "Shop Smart, Save More." If your shopping list is based on ingredients you need for a recipe, you'll end up overpaying for about 80% of what goes in your cart.

"Instead, choose recipes according to what you already have and what's on sale," Gault said. So, if chicken is on sale but beef isn't, opt for chicken recipes. Plan your menu around the biggest pictures on the front page of your supermarket's weekly sales ad, Gault added.

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Buying When You Run Out of Something

There's a good chance you'll pay more than necessary if you wait until you run out of items to replenish your supply. When you run out of something, there's also a good chance that what you need will not be on sale, Gault said.

Grocery sales run in cycles, so you'll likely find most items you need are discounted at some point each month. "By stocking up on sale items that you regularly use, you should rarely be forced to pay full price," she said. According to Gault, the best sales are when items are marked down at least 50%.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Shopping the First Produce Display

You'll often find marked-down produce in a big display as you enter the produce section, Gault said. However, this might not be the best produce deal in the store or the one you saw in the weekly ad.

"Be sure to check the price against the ad, as often the featured sale is not as easy to find," she said. "You might find your deal in the middle or back of the produce section."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Buying the Same Things Every Week

It's easy to fall into the habit of buying the same things at the supermarket every week. But you'll end up paying more if you're putting items in your cart regardless of price.

"Vary your diet and preferences by trying the sale-priced options," Nelson said. "For example, get sale-priced broccoli instead of full-priced asparagus, and reverse that when the sales switch. That principle applies in every department of the store."

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Not Signing Up For Rewards

Most supermarkets have rewards programs that are free to join and allow members who swipe their rewards cards at checkout to get discounts on select items.

Plus, some supermarkets' rewards programs let members earn points for discounts at the gas pump. For example, at Safeway you can get 10 cents off per gallon for every $100 spent on groceries. Taking advantage of these special discounts and rewards can add up to major savings.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Assuming You Need To Swipe Your Rewards Card

You don't have to forgo discounts if you leave your supermarket rewards card at home. You can typically enter the phone number linked to your account to claim your rewards membership savings.

When you're prompted to swipe your rewards card at the checkout, look for the option to enter your alternate ID -- which is usually your phone number. Don't give up free money -- and make sure your savings get applied.

Steve Debenport / Shutterstock.com
Steve Debenport / Shutterstock.com

Thinking You Need To Spend Time Clipping Coupons

You don't have to scour the Sunday paper to find grocery coupons. Most supermarket chains offer digital coupons and personalized deals, Gault said.

You can link your rewards card to a store's website and click on the digital coupons that you want to add to your card. Your discount will be taken at checkout -- you won't need any paper coupons.

cjmacer / Shutterstock.com
cjmacer / Shutterstock.com

Not Stacking Coupons

Combining a manufacturer's offer with a store offer is an overlooked way to save a lot of money. You'll need to invest a little more time than you would simply looking for your supermarket's digital coupons to score savings, though.

You can find printable manufacturers' coupons to stack with grocery store coupons or sales at sites like Coupons.com, Coupon Mom and SavingsAngel.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Not Getting the 'Peelie' Coupon

Some products have coupons attached to them that you peel off and use for a discount. Often, the "peelie" has already been removed from products at the front of the shelf, said Gault. "Just reaching a little further back for one that still has a peelie can save you money right now," she said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Not Using Your Supermarket's App

Most grocery stores have free apps you can use to score supermarket savings on the go. The app is an easy way to keep track of digital coupons while you're in the store -- especially if you didn't do it at home.

Sometimes, stores offer personalized coupons on their apps based on your shopping history. For example, you might get an offer to save 67% on a particular produce item that's not on sale otherwise, Gault said. "Some digital coupons are for free groceries, possibly something you were planning to buy anyway," she said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Shopping Without Rebate Apps

"There are multiple cash-back apps to help stretch your dollar at the grocery store," Smith said. "I personally love Ibotta because it has such a wide range of products with rebates."

You can download the free app, search for items you want to buy to see if rebates are available and then unlock the rebates by performing simple tasks -- such as watching a short video -- she said. After you buy the items, scan the barcodes and your receipt. Once you've earned at least $20, you can get your cash through PayPal or gift cards.

"By not utilizing these cash-back programs, you're wasting an opportunity to spend anywhere from 5 cents to $2 less on everyday items," Smith said.

Colin / TheTruthAbout
Colin / TheTruthAbout

Not Using a Rewards Credit Card

You can get even more cash back on grocery purchases with a rewards credit card. For example, you can get 6% cash back on U.S. supermarket purchases of up to $6,000 per year -- and 1% after that -- with the American Express® Blue Cash Preferred card. Terms and restrictions apply to benefits and offers.

This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Not Using Discounted Gift Cards

Another way to score easy discounts on groceries is to use discounted gift cards. You can find supermarket gift cards selling for less than face value online. You can use a site such as Gift Card Granny to find which gift card reseller is offering the best discount on the card you want.

The savings might not always be dramatic, but it's a relatively easy way to save money at the supermarket checkout.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Assuming Bigger Is Always Cheaper

Buying items in bulk can help you save money. But you shouldn't always assume that the biggest package is the best deal, Nelson said. For example, you might find that the sale-priced, smaller size has a lower unit cost than the largest size. Check the unit price before you buy it.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Buying More Than You Need

Buying the biggest size -- such as a 10-pound bag of potatoes instead of the 5-pound bag -- can also backfire if you can't consume all of it before it goes bad. "The average household throws away 20% to 40% of perishable items," said Nelson.

Regardless of whether you got those items at a discount, you're not saving money if you're not eating them. "It's better to run out of an item than to throw away unused food," she said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Being Loyal to Certain Brands

"We get so set in our ways of sticking with the same brands that we often will pay premium prices just to buy them," Fobes said. "What many people do not realize is that most store brands are the name brands with a different label." The name brands can cost as much as 25% more than the store brand, she added.

So if you want to save money at the supermarket, ditch your brand loyalty. "Without even using coupons, you can cut 25% off your grocery bill by choosing the sale-priced brand of your regular items instead of being strictly loyal to one brand," Nelson said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Underbuying Sale Items

Don't think of a sale as a chance to get an item you regularly buy at a discount. Think of it as an opportunity to stock up and save big.

For example, if you use chicken every week and it's 50% off, you should buy enough to stock the freezer for two or three weeks until it's 50% off again, Nelson said. "This simple strategy can save a family of four a few hundred dollars a year compared with paying the going price each week," she said.

Marius_Comanescu / Shutterstock.com
Marius_Comanescu / Shutterstock.com

Shopping Hungry

"When you are hungry and there is nothing to fix at home because you did not plan properly, you will run to the store," Fobes said. "You will buy items you normally would not because your hunger is in control of what is being added to your shopping cart."

Even if you go on a planned shopping trip, you could end up making more impulse buys if you shop while you're hungry. "You can often find you save 10% to 20% if you just shop when you are not hungry," she said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Paying For Meat Processing

"You reach for that package of cubed steak and pay 20% more than you need to," Gault said. Instead, buy meat that hasn't been cut or processed and ask the butcher at the grocery store to cut or tenderize it for you. Most full-service supermarket butchers will do this for no charge, Gault said.

You also can save money by purchasing whole chickens rather than pieces. "The cheapest chicken is the whole chicken, and it only takes a few minutes to cut into pieces," Gault said.

designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com
designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

Buying Packaged Dinner Mixes

Packaged dinner mixes might be convenient, but you'll pay a premium for that convenience. For example, the typical price of a packaged pasta skillet dinner is $2-$3 for a single box.

Instead, make cheap pasta meals yourself. Start with a 1-pound box of pasta, which makes eight servings and costs as little as $1.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Buying Bagged Seasonal Fruit

Buying produce when it's in season is a good way to get the best price on fruits and vegetables. But Gault said you should avoid buying seasonal fruit by the bag rather than by the pound.

For example, when apples are on sale for 99 cents a pound, a bag of the same type of apples will usually cost more, she said. The price of grapefruit, oranges, avocados and other fruits in season will also cost less by the pound than by the bag. The same applies to sales on individual produce, like avocados, which are usually cheaper by the pound than the bag.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Always Opting For Fresh Produce

During the winter, buying fresh produce gets more expensive because so few fruits and vegetables are in season. So, it's the perfect time to turn to frozen options, which are less expensive.

Not only can you save money with frozen produce, but you might also get better quality fruits and vegetables. Frozen produce is picked when ripe and then flash-frozen -- not picked ahead of time to allow for shipping time -- so it can contain more of the vital nutrients you're looking for.

Glynsimages2013 / Shutterstock.com
Glynsimages2013 / Shutterstock.com

Underbuying Things You Regularly Eat

Don't waste money buying small packages of products you eat regularly. For example, perhaps you grab a 16-ounce bottle of soda near the checkout because it's cold instead of a 2-liter bottle of soda that's room temperature. You pay about the same price and get 75% less.

This applies to a variety of products. Although you shouldn't buy more than you can consume or always assume that the biggest package is the best deal, you can save by buying more if you can freeze or store what you're not going to use immediately. And you might get a better deal by purchasing, say, a big package of chips and parceling them out for school lunches rather than packing small, individual packages.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Comparing Prices Without Noticing Sizes

When you compare prices, you should also compare the amount you're getting for the price. For example, sometimes the name-brand bottle of juice contains 59 ounces and the store brand contains 64 ounces, Gault said. Sometimes a "pound" of bacon is only 12 ounces instead of a pound.

"So what you think looks like a better price has 25% less bacon," she said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Paying For the Stock Person's Mistake

It happens to all of us: You think you're reaching for what's on sale, but you end up with higher-priced items because someone made a mistake stocking the shelf.

"Often, (products) look similar, which is how they got misplaced in the first place," Gault said. "Either way, you just paid about twice as much as you thought you would." Carefully check the name and size of the sale item to make sure it matches the item you place in your cart.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Buying Certain End Cap Items

"Some of the best deals are on the end cap -- a shelf at the end of an aisle. But they are often paired with other items that are not the best deal," Gault said.

For example, you might see an end cap for stuffing, creamed soup and canned vegetables. You might find a different brand of creamed soup down the aisle for much less, though, she said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Buying Items You Can Get for Less Elsewhere

It might be convenient to buy health and beauty products while you're doing your grocery shopping. But you'll pay a lot less if you buy these items at a national drugstore chain. Pharmacies run sales, coupons and other offers weekly, and they can often be stacked for huge savings.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Failing To Check Your Receipt for Errors

Before you leave the store, check your receipt, Gault said. Make sure you got all the sale prices, instant rebates and coupon discounts you deserve. "Sometimes -- inadvertently -- deals are missing that could cost you a few dollars, or more," she said.

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Failing To Check Your Receipt for Savings

Another reason to check your receipts and hang onto them is that they often offer opportunities to save the next time you shop.

"Throwing away receipts or shoving them into the bottom of your bag is almost as bad as throwing away a $10 bill," Smith said. "Sometimes there are survey codes at the bottom with incentives for filling them out, like coupons for your next grocery run."

Tassii / Getty Images
Tassii / Getty Images

Only Shopping at Eye Level

Most grocery stores place the most expensive items at eye level since you'll be drawn to them first. Be sure to scan the upper and lower shelves to find better deals on the items you need.

nastya_ph / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nastya_ph / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paying More Than You Need To for Chicken

If you opt not to buy a whole chicken, make sure you aren't overpaying for the parts. Chicken breasts are often more expensive than chicken thighs -- even though thighs are just as nutritious.

Unsplash
Unsplash

Shopping More Than Once a Week

The more often you shop, the more often you open the door for impulse buys. If you find that you're heading to the grocery store more than once a week, this is probably a sign that you aren't doing a good job at planning out your trips.

Aja Koska / Getty Images
Aja Koska / Getty Images

Filling Up Your Cart

Supermarkets provide you with oversized carts so that you don't realize how much you are putting into it. If it's feasible, shop with a basket. If you need to use a cart and it looks full when you're heading to the checkout line, take a moment to ask yourself if there's anything you can put back on the shelf.

SanyaSM / Getty Images
SanyaSM / Getty Images

Not Taking Advantage of the In-Store Pickup Option

Several grocery chains -- including Kroger -- allow you to place an online order that you can pick up at the store for free. Doing this eliminates impulse buys altogether, allows you to shop directly through the weekly ad, seamlessly add digital coupons to your order and see exactly what your haul will cost before you check out.

gerenme / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gerenme / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying Precut Vegetable and Fruits

Just as you'll pay more for steak that's pre-cubed, you'll also pay a premium for vegetables and fruits that are already pre-peeled, sliced and diced. Resist the temptation to take the easy route and you'll be rewarded with more money in your pocket.

AJ_Watt / Getty Images
AJ_Watt / Getty Images

Not Bringing Your Own Bags

Many cities and states now charge you a fee if you do not bring your own reusable bags. While a 10-cent fee might seem minor, if you use five bags on your average haul, that adds up to an extra $2 every month.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada camp in Bahrain 'devastated' by news of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's broken leg

    Canada's first training session Monday at a pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain was overshadowed with the panful news that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was back in the U.S., recovering from surgery to repair a broken leg. Crepeau was hurt playing for Los Angeles FC in Saturday's MLS Cup final. The injury occurred in extra time when the 28-year-old from Candiac, Que., charged out of his penalty box in search of an under-hit back pass, only to collide heavily with onrushing Philadelphia forward Co

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Canada's Boutin, Laoun capture World Cup short track gold in Salt Lake City

    Canada's Kim Boutin and Maxime Laoun captured gold on the opening day of the short track World Cup stop in Salt Lake City, with both speed skaters winning their respective 500-metre races on Saturday. Laoun posted a time of 40.946 seconds to claim the first individual distance World Cup medal of his career, nearly topping his personal best. The 26-year-old from Montreal persevered to win the exciting men's final. South Korea's Lee June-Seo led early before a wobble on the second lap, allowing La

  • Hellebuyck stops all 30 shots he faces as Jets blank Blackhawks 4-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. Defenceman Josh Morrissey and forward Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a power-play goal and an assist as Winnipeg (7-3-1) improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt also scored on the power play while forward Adam Lowry had his second short-handed goal of the season before 13,210 fans at the Canada Life Centre. “Our details have been righ