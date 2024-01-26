Costco's Latest Cheesecake Is A Cherry Lover's Dream

plated slice of cherry cheesecake - Edith Frincu/Shutterstock

Costco is known for its wide selection of desserts including birthday cakes, pies, cookies, and even tiramisu. Few of Costco's desserts complement toppings like fresh fruit like a cheesecake. For lovers of a particular fruit, cherries, time might be of the essence to make your next Costco run.

Costco's plain cheesecake typically sells for $16.99 as of 2023, and in the past, Costco has experimented with various toppings such as lemon meringue or even glazed strawberries. However, cherry lovers will have to pay a little bit more to get their hands on Costco's latest creation.

According to a January 2024 Reddit post, Costco has a new "Cherry Topped Cheesecake" with a price point of $22.99. Many users had positive reviews, claiming that the topping was similar to the cherry danishes and calling this item addition "thrilling news." Another commenter added that the cherries "don't taste like cough syrup," while others raved about the tart cherry flavor and claimed the texture "make[s] a better sauce" than strawberries. The price of this classic cherry cheesecake was the only thing that gave some users self-control, claiming that otherwise, they would be buying one all the time. The cheesecake costs may vary depending on your store location since another Instagram account shared the new cherry dessert with a $19.99 price tag.

Cherry Lovers Understand The Hype

cherry topped cheesecake slices - Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock

It's unclear if this cherry lover's dream will remain on Costco shelves for long, so if the combo sounds intriguing, don't wait. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there's a good chance the cherry cheesecake arrived for the season of love. While many have referred to cherries as an aphrodisiac, there's a surprising reason you may want to avoid cherries on Valentine's Day; the natural melatonin content can make you sleepy. Many people on social media have even taken to drinking cherry juice before bed.

However, true cherry lovers likely won't be able to resist Costco's latest masterpiece if they stumble upon it in the store. Not only do the tart cherries complement their sweet glaze, but combined with the cream cheese, tart sour cream, and graham cracker crust, this over 5.5-pound dessert is understandably irresistible. If your Costco happens to be sold out of these cheesecakes or you miss the item's run, you're not out of luck just yet.

It's quite simple to make a DIY version of this dessert by simply purchasing the Kirkland Signature plain cheesecake and pitted cherries or cherry preserves separately. This will likely raise the overall price of your sweet treat but if you have another use for your leftover cherries it may be a good deal. At the end of the day, cherries may just be the perfect fruit to top your cheesecake. If you haven't tasted the combo yet, run, don't walk, to Costco.

Read the original article on Mashed.