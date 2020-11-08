Costco's Huge Bottle of Prosecco Is Here And You'll Want To Get It Right Now

From House Beautiful

Ring the alarm, folks. Costco is back with another unforgettable deal and I'm literally ready to risk my entire savings account to stock up on as much of it as I possibly can. Previously, the wholesale company has released huge bottles of eggnog (which people have been going insane over) and huge jars of Reese's pieces for dirt cheap, but now they've introduced a very, very large bottle of prosecco and I can almost guarantee this is the news you've been waiting on.

Instagrammer @costco_empties posted a photo of the new Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco on Friday, November 6 after spotting it in the liquor section and grateful doesn't nearly describe my feelings about it. Now I'm sure you're probably thinking "what's so special about this bottle?" Well, friends, do I have a true treat for you. It's actually sold in three liter sizings. How exciting is that?!

"The fan favorite Kirkland Signature Prosecco is now available in huge 3L bottles just in time for the holidays! Each 3L bottle is equal to 4 750mL bottles," the caption revealed. If the size makes you assume that it's going to cost a pretty penny, don't fret. According to the Costco-centered account, it actually won't break the bank (say whatttttt?!). Each bottle will only set you back $29.99 and for true prosecco lovers, that's nothing but a little chump change.

Filled with just as much excitement about the find were followers of the account who caught the post, too. "3L? Need this in my life 😂," one comment read. Though four bottles of prosecco may sound like too much for some people, for others (like me), a three liter bottle is the perfect way to eliminate store runs for at-home brunches on the weekend. And just in case you were wondering, I won't need help finishing it off.

Cheers to freakin' weekend because I'll be drinking to that!

