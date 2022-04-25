Here Are Costco's Hours on Mother's Day, Just in Case You Need to Pick Up Flowers

Because many major retailers are closed (or at least have limited hours) on national holidays, it's always a little tricky to plan your regular weekend shopping routine. There are few things worse than that head-slap moment when you pull into the lot and realize that, nope—the parking angels aren't with you today. They're just closed!

If you find yourself in need of some last-minute essentials for a Mother's Day brunch, a last-minute Mother's Day gift, or just need to stock up on everyday necessities and your go-to spot is Costco, we've researched Costco's Mother's Day holiday hours for 2022 so you don't find yourself in the parking lot all alone.

Photo credit: JHVEPhoto - Getty Images

Is Costco open on Mother’s Day in 2022?

Costco is closed on many major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, according to the company's website. This year on Mother's Day (mark your calendar for Sunday, May 8!), Costco stores will be open. To check stores hours, visit the company's store locator before finalizing your shopping plans.

