Costco's Craziest Items for Sale: From Gold Bars and Caskets to 72 Lb. Blocks of Cheese

Along with normal groceries, Costco's inventory is home to several fun items, including life-size teddy bears and bricks of gold.

The retail brand, which operates 604 warehouses in the United States, is open to members, who can purchase three different levels of membership.

According to their website, the store carries name-brand items at lower prices and sells a variety of items from groceries to appliances and home goods.

But among the meats, cheeses and extra-large jars of peanut butter, Costco also stocks bars of gold, mini houses and more.

Here are a few of the craziest items you can find at the store.

4-Person Barrel Steam Sauna: $4,000

Costco Wholesale Almost Heaven Saunas Morgan 4-person Barrel Steam Sauna

This four-person barrel steam sauna — which is made out of red cedar — sells for $4,000. The sauna also includes stainless steel hinges, a heater and a tempered full glass door.

7.8’ x 6.7' Greenhouse: $1,500

Costco Wholesale Yardistry Greenhouse

The greenhouse features 100 percent FSC-certified wood and an automatic roof vent opener. According to the company's website, the greenhouse walls also help increase light and air volume to help plants grow.

93" Plush Bear: $300

Costco Wholesale 93" Plush Bear

The life-size, 93 inch plush bear sells for $300 and is recommended for ages 3 and up.



Diamond Earrings: $55,000

Costco Wholesale Oval Cut 12.21 ct Blue Sapphire & Diamond 18kt White Gold Earrings

Along with everyday goods, Costco is also home to more lavish purchases, including earrings. At the store, you can find oval-cut blue sapphire & diamond 18k white gold earrings for a crisp $55,000.



Funeral Caskets: $1,150

Costco Wholesale The Royal Silver Casket By Prime

The royal silver casket by Prime retails for $1,150. (The website mentions contacting Prime Caskets to verify availability.)

Sports Golf Simulator: $17,000

Costco Wholesale Foresight Sports Golf Simulator, Eagle Package

The 13-foot wide golf simulator, which retails for $17,000, includes an enclosure hitting mat and turf. The game also features a premium 30-course package with a lifetime license.

Magic Johnson Autographed Framed Gold Mitchell & Ness Authentic Jersey: $930

Costco Wholesale Magic Johnson Autographed Framed Gold Mitchell & Ness Authentic Jersey

Looking to purchase some sports memorabilia? On the store's website, you can find a hand-signed Magic Johnson jersey for $930. The purchase is licensed by the National Basketball Association and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram from Fanatics Authentic.

1 oz Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan

Costco Wholesale 1 oz Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan

At Costco, you can also buy 1 oz bars made of gold. While the price of this item is not displayed on the store's website, they mention how the bar is made of 24k gold and is non-refundable.

Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano, 72 lbs: $950

Costco Wholesale Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano, 72 lbs.

No, you're not imagining things: At Costco, you can buy a whole wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. The block of cheese weighs 72 lbs., and is imported from Italy for $950.

Artesia Pro a5 Grand Digital Piano: $3,000

Costco Wholesale Artesia Pro a5 Grand Digital Piano

Costco's inventory also features a range of musical instruments, including a grand digital piano for $3,000. Along with the instrument itself, the purchase also comes with a matching duet bench and play-along songbook.

Le Fabuleux Bordeaux Collection wine collection: $2,700

Costco Wholesale Le Fabuleux Bordeaux Collection, 600 Points Total, 6 Bottle Pack, 750 ml CA ONLY

Although it's only currently available for pre-order, you can sign up to purchase the Le Fabuleux Bordeaux wine collection, which includes six bottles of wine. The price of this item is $2,700 and is non-refundable.

Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar: $250

Costco Wholesale Plaza Osetra Farmed Bulgarian Sturgeon Caviar 2 oz, 3-pack

Bulgarian caviar, which can last up to 60 days unopened, comes in a 3-pack for $250. According to the website, once it's opened it will last 24-48 hours.



Medano 10'x12' Studio Shed – Do It Yourself Assembly: $17,000

Costco Wholesale Medano 10'x12' Studio Shed

The 10'x12' shed, which features glass French doors, doubles as an outdoor office space for a cool $17,000.

