Costco Has Stopped Selling Its Super-Popular Half Sheet Cakes

Costco is pausing sales of its super popular half-sheet cakes at its bakeries in favor of round, 10-inch cakes.

The company confirmed the move in a statement to Delish: "We are currently not selling our 1/2 sheet cakes at any US locations and as of right now, we have no immediate plans to bring them back. We are focusing on our smaller 10" White & 10" Chocolate Cakes that seem to be resonating with our members."

They also issued similar info via a post on their Facebook page back in May, noting that "half-sheet cakes are currently not available to order or customize."

Costco's sheet cakes are, as you probably know, ENORMOUSLY popular, with people ordering them for everything from birthday parties to weddings. While we don't know exactly why Costco has made this move, we can only infer that it's likely due to a decrease in demand as fewer people are having parties and gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many other bakeries across the country have done similar things, offering individual and smaller-sized cakes for graduation parties and simply to enjoy while socially isolating.

The comments section of Costco's post was certainly full of people expressing their disappointment in the change, but it was also full of people who identified themselves as Costco employees and others who were customers, some of whom gave their theories on the shift. As they pointed out, many retailers like Costco are altering operations slightly in an effort to make sure all stores have what they need in the midst of still-increased demand and breaks in the supply chain as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the U.S.

No matter the reason for the change, as Costco pointed out, there is still a way to celebrate milestones with a Costco cake by ordering one of the round versions.

