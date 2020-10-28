Costco Is Selling A Gingerbread Mansion That Includes More Than 1 Pound Of Icing And Candy

From Delish

There are some traditions that don't always need upgrades: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, s'mores, and chocolate chip cookies, for example. And then on the other hand, there are some holiday foods and activities that wouldn't be harmed by a little revamp, and Costco is doing just that with a gingerbread mansion that is way cooler than a little gingerbread house.

It's already the holiday season in Costco aisles, with items like their beloved wine advent calendar and the new viral hot coca bombs available for purchase. Now, those who like to decorate gingerbread houses every year will be happy to know this particular gingerbread mansion can be bought for just $11.89.

The great thing about this kit is that the focus is all about the decorating. The mansion comes pre-built and ready to decorate, according to the packaging, so that means you can get to the fun part as soon as you open the box. Each kit also comes with more than one pound of icing and candy decorations so you can design your mansion any way you please.

As with most activities like this, I always think there's some fun in adding in a competitive aspect. If you have a bigger household, you can buy a couple of these kits and have a gingerbread decorating competition à la Nailed It. Up the stakes with some sort of reward for the person who has the most impressive finished result—perhaps opening a present a little bit early—and you have yourself the perfect winter day.





