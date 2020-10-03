Costco Is Selling Giant Bottles of Boozy Eggnog, So the Holidays Are Officially Here

From House Beautiful

Eggnog is a drink that can truly divide people. They either really, really love it—or really, really hate it. If you do love eggnog, then you know it's a process to make by hand. And sometimes the whole point of sipping on a cocktail is just to relax.

Thankfully, Costco sells massive pre-bottled eggnog with the booze already included—and three types at that—for when you want to avoid all of that hard work. Instagram sleuth @costco_empties spotted this gem of a find at the warehouse, and you can get an entire 1.75-liter bottle for only $9.99. Sure, Halloween isn't even here yet, but is it ever really too early to pour eggnog?

According to the label, Kirkland Signature Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur contains real dairy cream, whisky, spiced rum, brandy, and French vanilla. This adult beverage has a whopping 14.75% ABV, so it's guaranteed to make Santa happy. Before serving, don't forget to double-check that he has a designated pilot who can guide his sleigh safely home.

Let the comments on Instagram serve as proof. One Costco connoisseur wrote, "This Kirkland eggnog is SOOO good!! I usually stock up, but not going to this year because I keep drinking it all before the holidays (and I rarely drink alcohol)!"



ICYMI: Costco is actually the largest wine seller in the entire country, but you can also stock your entire bar cart just by shopping its house brand. Kirkland Vodka is famously produced using the same employees and water source as Grey Goose. Costco also has its own Irish Cream, spiked popsicles, and pre-made boozy Jello-Shots. As always, you can satisfy any palette at an unbeatable price point.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like