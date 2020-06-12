Costco Is Selling Boxes of Fabric Face Masks for $10

From Good Housekeeping

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it's a good idea to keep a few cloth masks around so you don't have to do laundry every day. While there is no shortage of places you can get these masks online, it's good to know you can also pick up a few on your next Costco run.

Instagrammer @costcoguy4u posted a photo of a box of cloth face masks he spotted at Costco. Specifically, they're called Non Medical Fabric Face Coverings and they come in packs of three.

As a reminder, the CDC recommends that you "wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations." These masks, previously reported on by SheKnows, are best for if you're out shopping, seeing your friends from a social distance, or, as the box notes, walking your dog; they should not be used in a healthcare setting.

You can get a pack of these masks for $9.59. Of course, availability will vary by your location so your Costco might offer a different type of mask or might not have them at all. These were found in the Chicagoland area and have also been found in the San Diego area, according to the post.

Keep in mind that if you are planning on purchasing these, they are limited to five boxes a customer (in other words, a total of 15 masks).

