Costco selling $17,500 subscription to Wheels Up private jet service

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY

Let's just say there won't be any free sampling with this Costco product.

Costco is now selling memberships to a private jet service. The wholesale club is offering a 12-month membership to private aviation service Wheels Up for $17,499.99.

That includes a $3,500 Costco Shop Card, a $4,000 flight credit and "guaranteed nationwide aircraft availability up to 365 days a year," Costco says.

Customers will also receive access to events and a one-year membership to Inspirato, which provides luxury vacation rentals.

Wheels Up operates more than 300 planes and has access to more than 1,250 "partner aircraft."

Subcribers can book a flight as little as 24 hours ahead of ti. Flight prices vary.

