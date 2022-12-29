Costco open? Buses on road? What’s running in the Miami area on New Year’s and Jan. 2

The New Year’s holiday covers a three-day weekend. That means different hours at some stores and the closing of some government buildings and services.

Here’s what to know about what’s open, operating or closed on Saturday, New Year’s Eve; Sunday, New Year’s Day; and the Monday, Jan. 2 federal holiday.

Supermarkets





Publix: Closing at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 7 a.m. New Year’s Day in the Florida Keys, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. Most stores will close at 7 p.m., but check your favorite store. Pharmacies will be closed. If you didn’t place your holiday food orders by Thursday, you’re out of luck.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco Y Mas: All stores close at 10 p.m. or normal closing time, whichever is earlier, on New Year’s Eve. Pharmacies will close at 4 p.m. Stores open normal hours New Year’s Day with pharmacies open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. normal closing time, whichever is earlier.

Sedano’s: Stores open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Milam’s Market: Stores will close at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and be open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (except Miami Springs, 10:30 p.m.) New Year’s Day.

Price Choice Supermarkets: Open regular hours every day.

The Fresh Market: Closing at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods Market: Closing at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Trader Joe’s: Stores are closing at 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and will stay closed New Year’s Day.

Pharmacies

CVS/Navarro: Stores open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Pharmacies open, but with different hours depending on location.

Walgreens: Stores open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, some with reduced hours, but only the 24-hour pharmacies will remain open on New Year’s Day.

Big Box retailers

Costco: Open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, closed on New Year’s Day. Open at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 2.

Target: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. New Year’s Day. Open at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 2.

Walmart: Open normal hours throughout the holiday weekend.

B.J’s Wholesale Club: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day. Open at 8 a.m., Monday, Jan. 2.

Major South Florida malls

Note: Individual stores might close earlier than the mall as a whole.

Aventura Mall: Closing at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Brickell City Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day. Restaurants and the movie theater might have different hours.

Broward Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open noon to 6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Coral Square: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Dadeland Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Dolphin Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

The Falls: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Miami International Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Sawgrass Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Westland Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Mass Transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a weekend schedule on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and a regular weekday schedule on Jan. 2. New Year’s Eve revelers should note that after 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Metrorail will run with 30-minute gaps, and will run until 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. The last trains will leave Government Center at 2 a.m. That’s also when Metrorail station entrances will close (you can still exit) and Metromover will stop. Metrorail parking garages will stay open until 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Special Transportation Service customers can still reserve or cancel a trip by calling 305-871-1111.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate a holiday service schedule on New Year’s Day and a regular weekday schedule on Monday, Jan. 2. Customer service representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 954-357-8400 (TTY 954-357-8302) on New Year’s Day to provide trip-planning assistance for fixed-route and paratransit services. Staff will also be available from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. both days at the BCT Main Terminal, 101 NW First Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, and Lauderhill Transit Center, 1359 NW 40th Ave. The Northeast Transit Center in Pompano Beach will be closed. Customer service offices will be open as normal on Jan. 2, but administrative offices will be closed.

Tri-Rail: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day service will run on a weekend/holiday schedule. Monday, Jan. 2, will be a normal schedule.

Brightline: Trains will be running throughout the holiday weekend.

This truck won’t be picking up your basic garbage on Christmas Day or the day after Christmas. Garbage for recycling is another matter.

Garbage pickup

Miami: Regular garbage pickup on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2.

Miami-Dade: Offices closed on Monday, Jan. 2, but, otherwise normal operations for Miami-Dade Solid Waste Management on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2.

Fort Lauderdale: No garbage pickup on New Year’s Day. Jan. 7 is the last day you can put your live trees outside for pickup. Take the ornaments and lights off first.

Broward County: Regular garbage pickup on New Year’s Day.

In other municipalities, check with your waste management provider.

No matter if it’s rain, sleet, snow or sunny and 70, the only thing being delivered on Jan. 1 or 2 is Priority Mail Express.

U.S. Postal Service

Post office branches will be open with shortened hours at some branches and mail delivered on New Year’s Eve. Pickup at blue mail boxes ends at noon. Branches will be closed with no mail delivery (unless it’s Priority Mail Express) on New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Banks

The Federal Reserve Bank is closed on New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2, so your bank branch is probably closed those days, too. ATMs, online banking and bank by phone remain open.

Stock markets

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Court system and county offices

Miami-Dade: Closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Broward: Closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Schools: Closed in Miami-Dade and Broward for winter break Monday through Friday.

Libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2. The online Miami-Dade County Public Library is open every day.

Broward: Closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2. Online access to the Broward County Library system never closes.