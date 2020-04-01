Costco Is Only Allowing Members to Bring 1 Guest to Stores Right Now

Photo credit: SOPA Images - Getty Images

In recent weeks, Costco has had to place restrictions on the way people shop due to the coronavirus outbreak. The chain’s latest policy is a new limit on how many people can enter Costco stores with a single membership card. The policy aims to further ensure the safety of all customers and workers during this time.

Starting on Friday, April 3, only two people will be allowed into Costco warehouse locations across the U.S. with a single membership card. Typically, members are allowed to bring two guests and any children they have along for the trip. Costco announced the latest change on its website , saying that the change “is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts.”

If you prefer to go group shopping at Costco or usually need to bring your kids along, know that this is only a temporary change.

Prior to the new guest policy, Costco implemented other restrictions like a cut back on store hours, dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and most vulnerable, and limits on the number of in-demand items customers can buy. In some stores, the chain even placed a no return policy on in-demand items like toilet paper and rice to prevent people from panic-buying.

Other essential businesses like Target, Whole Foods, Walmart, and convenience stores have had to implement similar restrictions in their stores to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

