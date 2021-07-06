Costco will drop COVID senior hours on July 26 after more than 16 months

Costco Wholesale will soon drop its senior hours after holding them for more than 16 months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer said on its COVID-19 updates page that it plans to end the weekday senior hours and resume regular operating hours effective July 26.

"Until July 26, Costco warehouses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are open for Special Operating Hours from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday," Costco said on its website, listing a few locations that have different hours.

Like most of the nation's major grocery stores, Costco began designating special shopping hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then considered most vulnerable and at-risk for COVID-19.

Costco's hour is for members who are 60 and older, members with disabilities or immunocompromised. The membership club does not allow guests who do not meet its criteria during the designated shopping time.

Costco started offering senior hours March 24 as a twice-weekly event and quickly extended to three times a week. Then when clubs resumed normal hours in early May 2020, clubs extended the senior hours to weekday mornings at most locations.

Last summer, Costco originally announced plans to reduce the special hours to twice per week in July 2020 but didn't end up cutting the hours as cases spiked.

Walmart, Target, BJ's Wholesale Club and Aldi are among retailers still promoting special senior hours on their websites. Hours and criteria vary by location.

But as more Americans are vaccinated, it's possible other stores also will reduce senior hours. Trader Joe's recently cut senior hours at most of its stores.

Costco was one of the first retailers to require customers wear masks in May 2020 but was one of the first to drop the requirement for fully vaccinated customers as of May 14, a day after the CDC issued new mask guidelines. Clubs started to bring back full sampling in June.

Costco senior hours and exceptions

Costco's designated hour for senior shoppers, members with disabilities or immunocompromised is 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at most clubs. It's now scheduled to end July 26.

The following clubs are the exceptions listed on the COVID-19 updates page. Find all locations' hours at Costco.com/warehouse-locations. Members and guests who don't meet the criteria will not be admitted.

California Costco clubs with exceptions

Culver City: Special operating hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Los Angeles area: Los Feliz, Northridge, Pacoima, Van Nuys and Woodland Hills clubs' special hours are from 9 to 10 a.m., Sunday through Friday, and 8:30 on Saturdays.

Richmond: Special operating hours are from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Hawaii Costco club with an exception

Iwilei (Honolulu): Special operating hours are from 8 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

