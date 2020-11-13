Is Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Set To Make A Turnaround?

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after glancing at the trends within Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Costamare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$186m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$231m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Thus, Costamare has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Costamare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Costamare.

What Can We Tell From Costamare's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Costamare. To be more specific, the ROCE was 8.9% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Costamare becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Costamare's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Costamare is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 26% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Costamare does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

