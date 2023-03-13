Costa Titch: South African rapper, 28, dies after ‘collapsing on stage’

Costa Titch in his music video for Big Flexa (YouTube)

A 28-year-old South African rapper has died after appearing to collapse while on stage.

Family of Costa Titch, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, confirmed the sudden death at the weekend in an Instagram post.

Footage on social media appeared to show Mr Tsobanoglou fall over on stage before helped up. He then got up for a few seconds before appearing to collapse again.

The incident reportedly happened at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday. The rapper died later in hospital.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time,” Mr Tsobanoglou’s family said on the late star’s Instagram account.

“We are thankful for those emergency responders and all those present in his last hours.”

The cause of death has not been publicly stated.

Ultra South Africa, the festival where he had been performing, said it was “devastated” by the news.

Mr Tsobanoglou was a growing sensation in South Africa and one of the biggest stars of amapiano, which combines deep house, log-drum driven basslines and soulful piano melodies.

“Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival,” the festival said in a statement.

Tsobanoglou was born in Nelspruit in northeastern South Africa and had had a successful career in dance before becoming a rapper.

His song ‘Big Flexa’ made him a star after its success on TikTok.