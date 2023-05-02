Costa Rican coffee exports fall by a fifth in April

SAN JOSE, May 2 (Reuters) - Costa Rica's coffee exports slid 20.5% in April compared to the same month last year, with the drop in shipments blamed on logistical problems, according to information released by national coffee institute ICAFE on Tuesday.

ICAFE data showed that April exports reached 117,934 60-kg bags, more than 30,000 fewer bags than in the year-ago month.

Alcides Quiros, ICAFE's head of traffic management, pointed to a shortage of containers contributing to the slowdown in coffee shipments.

"Many ships have suspended arrivals or have canceled loads of dry products to prioritize refrigerated products," he said.

Exports during the first seven months of the current 2022/2023 harvesting season total 484,861 bags, down by about 8% compared to the same period during the 2021/2022 season.

In April, Costa Rican coffee averaged about $330 per bag at the country's ports, according to ICAFE.

Coffee farmers in Costa Rica, one of Central America's smaller producers but well-known for its quality beans, typically export about 90% of their crop each season.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico runs from October to September. (Reporting by Alvaro Murillo Editing by Bill Berkrot)