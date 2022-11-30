Costa Rica World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said they were not dead following the hammering by Spain in their opening World Cup match, and they are still very much alive after their shock victory over Japan on Sunday.

Costa Rica claimed a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, putting a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the last 16.

"I need to value and appreciate what my players have done to get this result," Suarez said in his post-match media conference.

"We had to face many challenges. However, we firmly believed and wanted to do things well to be 100 per cent committed to our country to play well against an opponent such as Japan.

"Yes, we won against Japan, but we must emphasise that we won against this (particular) national team of Japan. They are playing so well during this World Cup and this is something that needs to be appreciated greatly."

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad

Costa Rica announced their World Cup squad on November 4, with a blend of youth and experience. Veteran ex-Sunderland and Everton defender Bryan Oviedo, former Fulham midfielder Bryan Ruiz and ex-Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have all been included.

A number of players with less than 10 caps, including Nottingham Forest's Brandon Aguilera, have also made the cut.

There have been some surprise omissions, with former Celtic right-back Cristian Gamboa and Belgian second-tier winger Alonso Martinez left out.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Aaron Cruz, Patrick Sequeira

Defenders: Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Watson, Carlos Martinez, Carlos Mora, Celso Borges

Midfieders: Jewison Bennette, Bryan Ruiz, Daniel Chacon, Anthony Hernandez, Douglas Lopez, Aaron Suarez, Gerson Torres, Orlando Galo, Roan Wilson, Alvaro Zamora, Brandon Aguilera

Forwards: Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Had World Cup 2022 been played in the summer as usual programming dictates, the accepted wisdom would have made Keylor Navas the squad standout. Six months later, the Paris St-Germain goalkeeper has struggled with back injury over the summer, and been demoted to second-choice keeper, with Gianluigi Donnarumma favoured as No 1.

This could mean Navas has difficulty with fitness in the run-up to Qatar, having had a move to Napoli this season thrown out due a chasm between current and future earnings.

Instead, attention might drift higher up the field, to Jewison Bennette. At only 18, the left-winger has already put in some persuasive performances for his national team during qualifying, and signed for Sunderland over the summer. He has scored once in nine substitute appearances in the Championship.

What are Costa Rica's fixtures and results?

Group E

November 23: Spain 7 Costa Rica 0

November 27: Japan 0 Costa Rica 1

December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany

What is Costa Rica's World Cup record?

This is the sixth World Cup that Costa Rica have qualified for, with their highest finish coming in 2014. They reached the quarter-finals in Rio, after victories over Italy and Uruguay and a draw against England in the group stage, and a win against Greece, before going out on penalties in Salvador against Netherlands.

