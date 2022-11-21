Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Costa Rica announced their World Cup squad on November 4, with a blend of youth and experience. Veteran ex-Sunderland and Everton defender Bryan Oviedo, former Fulham midfielder Bryan Ruiz and ex-Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have all been included.

A number of players with less than 10 caps, including Nottingham Forest's Brandon Aguilera, have also made the cut.

There have been some surprise omissions, with former Celtic right back Cristian Gamboa and Belgian second-tier winger Alonso Martinez left out.

Drawn into Group E, Costa Rica will have a difficult time progressing into the knock-out rounds at a second consecutive World Cup, with tough-as-nails opponents Japan, 2010 winners Spain, and four-time World Cup holders Germany.

Costa Rica's journey to the World Cup finals saw them finish outside automatic qualification in the third round of Concacaf qualifying, behind Canada, Mexica and United States. As a result, they progressed to inter-confederation play-offs which meant beating New Zealand in June to secure their spot in Qatar.

Coached by Luis Fernando Suarez, who has previously coached Ecuador and Honduras at the World Cup, they will have to capitalise on Japan's uneven form at international competitions since World Cup 2018, and harness the confidence they will have gained coming off seven wins out of 10 since the start of the year, losing only one match against regional rivals Panama.

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Esteban Alvarado, Aaron Cruz, Patrick Sequeira

Defenders: Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Kendall Watson, Carlos Martinez, Carlos Mora, Celso Borges, Jewison Bennette, Bryan Ruiz, Daniel Chacon, Anthony Hernandez, Douglas Lopez, Aaron Suarez, Gerson Torres, Orlando Galo, Roan Wilson, Alvaro Zamora, Brandon Aguilera

Forwards: Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Had World Cup 2022 be played in the summer as usual programming dictates, the accepted wisdom would have made Keylor Navas the squad standout. Six months later, the Paris St-Germain goalkeeper has struggled with back injury over the summer, and been demoted to second-choice keeper, with Gianluigi Donnarumma favoured as No 1.

This could mean Navas has difficulty with fitness in the run-up to Qatar, having had a move to Napoli this season thrown out due a chasm between current and future earnings.

Instead, attention might drift higher up the field, to Jewison Bennette. At only 18, the left-winger has already put in some persuasive performances for his national team during qualifying, and signed for Sunderland over the summer. He has scored once in nine substitute appearances in the Championship.

What are Costa Rica's fixtures

What is Costa Rica's World Cup record?

This is the sixth World Cup that Costa Rica have qualified for, with their highest finish coming in 2014. They reached the quarter-finals in Rio, after victories over Italy and Uruguay and a draw against England in the group stage, and a win against Greece, before going out on penalties in Salvador against Netherlands.

Latest odds

Fancy Costa Rica to make it past their tough group with Spain and Germany? See all the latest group winner odds

Costa Rica are currently a best price of 750/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 10/3

  • Argentina 11/2

  • France 8/1

  • England 8/1

  • Spain 8/1

  • Germany 11/1

Information correct as of November 21

