Costa Rica vs Germany, World Cup 2022 live: score, team news and updates from Group E

Andrew Quinn
·14 min read
Yeltsin Tejeda - Costa Rica vs Germany, World Cup 2022 live: Yeltsin Tejeda equaliser puts Germany on brink of exit
Yeltsin Tejeda - Costa Rica vs Germany, World Cup 2022 live: Yeltsin Tejeda equaliser puts Germany on brink of exit - Alex Grimm/Getty

08:29 PM

GOAAAALLL

Havertz equalises for Germany. A calm chip after he is through one-vs-one.

Costa Rica 2 Germany 2

08:26 PM

GOOOOAAAALLL

The scrappiest goal you will ever see goes in and Costa Rica are winning!

Vargas puts it in after it bobbled about the box.

Costa Rica 2 Germany 1

08:24 PM

69 mins: Costa Rica 1 Germany 1

Musiala hits the post! He cuts inside from outside the box, aims for the far post and hits it with some venom and curl.

He's been great tonight, dodging tackles and creating chances. Someone said he was Messi-like against Spain. On this performance I would have to agree.

08:22 PM

66 mins: Costa Rica 1 Germany 1

More subs for Germany.

Gotze and Havertz on for Muller and Raum.

08:21 PM

65 mins: Costa Rica 1 Germany 1

If Costa Rica score, both they and Japan will be going through at the expense of Spain and Germany.

Who would have thought it? Especially after Spain gubbed them 7-0.

08:19 PM

63 mins: Costa Rica 1 Germany 1

A host of German chances!

Musiala hits the post from the left with a good strike. But he maybe should have passed it to Fullkrug in the middle.

Soon after Musiala finds Muller just inside the box and his shot is deflected over.

Rudiger then hits the outside of the post after Kimmich plays in a low cross.

The Germans have upped the ante.

08:14 PM

GOOOAAAALLLLLL

Neuer saves a header but Tejeda puts the rebound home!

Costa Rica 1 Germany 1

08:13 PM

58 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

The news of the Japan goals has obviously gotten through to the Germany fans as they look anxious. Costa Rica will be hoping it affects the players. Germany are certainly less dominant than they were at the start of the first half, with Costa Rica looking a threat on the break.

08:11 PM

55 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Germany sub: Fullkrug on for Gundogan.

Can Fullkrug do it again?

08:09 PM

53 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Nearly a chance for Costa Rica! Campbell finds Fuller inside the box and the shot is blocked.

Tejeda then had an attempt from outside the box which was gathered easily by Neuer.

Germany living dangerously and they're heading out as it stands with Japan beating Spain.

08:06 PM

49 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Joel Campbell has been pretty good at holding the ball up and finding a bit of space for Costa Rica. He's never been a prolific goalscorer, but I've always thought he was a good player.

08:04 PM

48 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Kimmich's now in the centre of midfield with Klostermann at right-back. Maybe Kimmich will pick out some long passes.

08:03 PM

A niche stat

08:02 PM

As it stands

Spain and Japan are going through, Germany and Costa Rica are going out.

08:01 PM

And we're off again!

A sub each at half time.

Salas on for Aguilera for Costa Rica.

Klostermann on for Goretzka for Germany.

07:51 PM

Half-time analysis from our man at the game

By Sam Dean at Al Bayt Stadium

What a strange game this is. Germany have been totally dominant, and probably should be four or five goals clear already, but they also look weirdly vulnerable at the back. They needed the reactions of Manuel Neuer to preserve their lead, despite having 13 shots to Costa Rica's one.

07:47 PM

Half-time: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Germany dominate but Costa Rica could have equalised. The Central Americans will take heart from their defensive performance and will hope to have some luck on the break in the second half.

I wouldn't put it past them to get a goal.

07:45 PM

45 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Costa Rica almost have another chance. A cross from Campbell into the middle is swiped at by Sule but he misses. It bounces off Venegas, who wasn't expecting it.

A reminder that this game isn't Germany's yet.

07:43 PM

43 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Costa Rica should have scored! Fuller finds himself in on goal after a long ball and a poor mistake from Rudiger. He volleyed well but Neuer pulled out a top save and put it over the bar.

Manuel Neuer of Germany makes a save from Keysher Fuller of Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar
Manuel Neuer of Germany makes a save from Keysher Fuller of Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar - Claudio Villa/Getty Images

07:41 PM

42 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

This game seems like it would be great for Fullkrug. He demonstrated against Spain that he has an eye for goal and he would be in dangerous areas. Surely he'll get a chance in the second half.

07:40 PM

40 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Gnabry nearly scores! A good ball into him from Muller and Gnabry turns well on the left side of the box. He switches it onto his right foot and nearly finds the far corner with a good strike, but it goes inches past the post.

07:36 PM

36 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Musiala with a lovely turn and drive into the box. He should really score but he drags his shot wide of the post. Doesn't seem like Germany have their shooting boots on tonight.

07:35 PM

35 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Kimmich has a powerful shot from distance which is initially spilled by Navas, but he recovers it well.

07:31 PM

32 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Germany's sixth corner inside half an hour. It shows how much they've been dominating things but Costa Rica have defended the set pieces well.

Germany with plenty of the ball but not coming close to scoring, and Costa Rica are looking almost the tiniest bit threatening on the break.

07:29 PM

29 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Nearly a chance for Costa Rica. Joel Campbell started the move by taking the ball calmly in the middle of the park and finding Oviedo on the left. The ex-Everton man then crossed it in and nearly found Campbell inside the box, but the forward couldn't make contact with the ball.

07:27 PM

27 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Musiala looks a real threat. He is so light-footed and never seems to lose the ball. The Costa Rican defenders are trying not to dive in because he can move the ball very quickly. If only England had convinced him to play for them.

07:25 PM

26 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Germany are still trying to probe, but Costa Rica aren't giving them much space. They just can't find the final pass at the moment.

Gnabry was nearly through after a slack pass from Costa Rica was intercepted, but Navas came out to clear.

07:23 PM

23 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

A few nice one-touch passes from Costa Rica to get out. It seems like they can play a bit if they get their head up and pick out passes. Maybe they'll be able to catch Germany on the break, but they'll need to resist a lot of pressure.

07:20 PM

21 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Costa Rica had the ball up the park for a period and were managing to hold onto it. They may be beginning to get a grip on the game a bit.

Saying that, Germany then ran up the park and nearly had another chance through a cut back from Gnabry.

07:15 PM

15 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Another deep cross from Kimmich and this time he finds Goretzka in space. Goretzka headed well, low into the ground, but Navas saved.

It's all Germany at the moment.

Germany's midfielder #08 Leon Goretzka (L) heads but fails to score during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor - Odd Andersen/Getty Images
Germany's midfielder #08 Leon Goretzka (L) heads but fails to score during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor - Odd Andersen/Getty Images

07:10 PM

GOOAAAALLLLL

Gnabry with a header after a cross from Raum.

Musiala drove at the defence before playing it to the full-back who picked out Gnabry well. A good header into the corner.

Costa Rica 0 Germany 1

Germany's Serge Gnabry scores their first goal
Germany's Serge Gnabry scores their first goal - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Serge Gnabry of Germany scores the teamâ€™s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium - Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Serge Gnabry of Germany scores the teamâs first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

07:09 PM

9 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 0

Musiala with some great footwork in the box. The Costa Rica players couldn't get the ball off him. Eventually it came to Goretzka but he was off balance and his shot went wide.

Kimmich put a good cross in for Muller soon after, and Muller should have hit the target with a free header, but it was well wide.

07:06 PM

7 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 0

Already plenty of pressure from Germany as Costa Rica struggle to get hold of the ball. It could be a long night for the Central Americans.

07:05 PM

5 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 0

Gnabry played through after a mistake by the Costa Rica defender. Gnabry tests Navas from close range, but the keeper saves. Offside flag goes up afterwards.

Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with Costa Rica's Keylor Navas
Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with Costa Rica's Keylor Navas - Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

07:02 PM

3 mins: Costa Rica 0 Germany 0

Musiala receives the ball outside the box, cuts inside to make some space and curls a shot at goal. Keylor Navas palms it behind.

07:01 PM

As it stands

Spain and Germany are both leading so are going through, with Costa Rica and Japan heading out.

07:00 PM

And we're off!

Stephanie Frappart becomes the first woman to referee a World Cup game as Thomas Muller kicks off for Germany.

06:58 PM

Record breaker

06:54 PM

Not long to go

The teams are now lined up on the pitch to sing their national anthems.

06:52 PM

From our man on the ground

By Sam Dean at Al Bayt Stadium

There is only one way for Germany to seize control of their own destiny tonight: by winning 8-0. It sounds like a ridiculous ask, until you consider that Spain stuck seven past Costa Rica earlier in the tournament. So it is unlikely, yes. But it is not impossible.

Any other scoreline and Germany are reliant on results elsewhere going in their favour. If they win and Japan lose to Spain, they are through. If Japan draw with Spain, Germany will need to win by at least two goals. It is all a bit fiddly, but that should only add to the fun.

06:48 PM

Fans get ready

Supporters cheer before the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Supporters cheer before the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor - Darko Bandic/AP
A Costa Rica fan is pictured with face paint inside the stadium before the match - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
A Costa Rica fan is pictured with face paint inside the stadium before the match - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

06:41 PM

Controversial statement

Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium
Fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

06:35 PM

Warming up

Costa Rica players warm up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium
Costa Rica players warm up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium - Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Referee Stephanie Frappart warm up alongside assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina before the match
Referee Stephanie Frappart warm up alongside assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina before the match - Matthew Childs/Reuters
Germany's defender #04 Matthias Ginter warms up before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022
Germany's defender #04 Matthias Ginter warms up before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022 - Getty Images/Ina Fassbender

06:29 PM

Havertz on bench again

Chelsea's Kai Havertz, who didn't kick a ball in the draw against Spain, is on the bench again for Germany. Alongside him is Niclas Fullkrug, who scored the equaliser on Sunday.

There's only one change to the starting line-up with Leroy Sane coming in for West Ham's Thilo Kehrer. Gundogan will play deeper and Kimmich will slot in at right back.

Plenty of big names for Germany, with Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger and Thomas Muller starting.

But all eyes will be on Jamal Musiala. can he put in another great performance?

06:24 PM

Costa Rica make three changes from Japan victory

Juan Pablo Vargas comes in at the back for the suspended Francisco Calvo. Forward Gerson Torres loses his place to Nottingham Forest's Brandon Aguilera. Anthony Contreras is out for Johan Venegas up front.

PSG's Keylor Navas, Ex-Everton and Sunderland man Bryan Oviedo and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell all start. Keysher Fuller, who scored the winner against Japan, is at right wing-back.

Sunderland's Jewison Bennette and ex-Fulham player Bryan Ruiz are on the bench.

06:16 PM

The teams are out!

Costa Rica: Navas, Duarte, Waston, Vargas, Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Oviedo, Aguilera, Campbell, Venegas.

Subs: Chacon, Contreras, Bennette, Ruiz, Torres, Salas, Martinez, Alvarado, Lopez, Matarrita, Sequeira, Wilson, Hernandez, Zamora.

Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Gundogan, Goretzka, Gnabry, Musiala, Sane, Muller.

Subs: Ginter, Kehrer, Havertz, Fullkrug, Gotze, Trapp, Klostermann, Brandt, Hofmann, Gunter, ter Stegen, Schlotterbeck, Adeyemi, Kotchap, Moukoko.

06:09 PM

Germany need win to go through

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Germany versus Costa Rica, kicking off at the Al Bayt Stadium at 7pm.

As has been the case in so many of these final ties, progression for all of the four teams in Group E hangs in the balance. Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan will all look to take their fate in hand, and gain a spot in the Round of 16, with no team but Spain too confident of extending their stay in Qatar.

Costa Rica's competition started ignominiously against Spain, but after dealing Japan a somewhat shocking 1-0 defeat on match day two, confidence has blossomed within the ranks of one of the lowest-ranked teams in this World Cup.

Head coach Luis Suarez spoke of the importance of mental fortitude in dispatching the Germans, as well as "[breaking] our backs.

"If Germany is knocked out, it would be a major thing, and we would be proud to be responsible for that."

A deflated Germany has already been on the receiving end of an early upset, and a needled, gritted-teeth draw against Spain hasn't done much to reassure fans that their disconnected, somewhat toothless team has a hope getting through to, let alone challenging in, the Round of 16.

Flick's words ahead of the match have been cautious, making clear he understood the idea of seizing a famous victory over Costa Rica would be "disrespectful".

"We will be happy just to win the game," he added. "It's all about getting a positive result.

For Costa Rica to concede seven goals in their first game, and then beat Japan, is no mean feat."

Regardless of the score line, history is certain to be made tonight as Stephanie Frappart leads the first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match, alongside Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. The French referee previously broke ground as the first woman to officiate a major men's European match refereeing the 2019 Super Cup contest between Liverpool and Chelsea, and has officiated in the Champions League, Ligue 1, and at the Coupe de France Final early this year.

With all to play for in Group E, it's worth keeping an eye on Spain against Japan too - you can follow along here (LINK) - and we'll be sharing updates as and when things chance in the group's hierarchy.

