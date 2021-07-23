Costa Rica Real Estate Tamarindo: Finding Real Estate in Costa Rica Just Got Easier, As Century 21 Jaco Beach Rebrand and Expand with Tamarindo Office

Jaco, Puntarenas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Costa Rica has so many desirable locations. Two of the most popular are the communities of Jaco and Tamarindo, thanks to their proximity to beaches and tropical paradises. Up until recently, the best real estate agent to find you your perfect home in Jaco, in the right location, for the right price, was ‘Century 21 Jaco Beach’.

However, following rapid growth thanks to a long history in Jaco of assisting customers in obtaining their real estate dreams, the company has expanded its reach and opened a new office in Tamarindo. With this growth comes a new name; ‘Century 21 Pura Vida’.

The expansion into the Tamarindo territory isn’t a new venture for the team. They’ve already helped so many people who want to make this beach town their home or retirement rental. With a plethora of real estate available, from amazing beachfront penthouses to ocean view condos, the venture shows no signs of slowing down.

Below, we look at why Century 21 Pura Vida are the preferred choice of both locals and tourists who want to find their perfect Costa Rica real estate Tamarindo and Jaco:

Why choose Tamarindo?

A modern beach town development that isn’t too crowded or overly commercial, this town is the perfect place to experience golden beaches, beautiful blue waters, mesmerizing sunsets, and bustling nightlife.

The easiest way to sum up the type of people who flock to this district is that it’s the home of surfers and sunbathers. Whether you’re looking for activity and fun, or a place to relax and unwind, it truly offers the best of both worlds.

Century 21 Pura Vida has the best range of real estate in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Their portfolio consists of:

Luxury homes with ocean views

Eco-development apartments and penthouses

Gated communities to build dream homes upon

Beautiful homes in sought-after resorts

Penthouses that overlook beaches

Vacant lots and large acred parcels

… and much more. Speak to the team to discover why their real estate, and the neighborhoods in which they are situated, have the best attractions, beaches, restaurants, and nightlife.

Why choose Jaco?

Famous beaches, luscious jungles, and a huge selection of places to eat, drink, and relax are just some reasons why locals and tourists choose Jaco. Perhaps one of the most developed beach towns in Costa Rica, the main strip that runs adjacent to Jaco Beach is brimming with life, no matter the time of day.

Catering for all, Jaco has the excitement that adrenaline junkies crave, the relaxation spots to chill out, and even family perks, such as parks and activity centers.

Century 21 Pura Vida are the experts when it comes to real estate in Jaco Costa Rica. Take a look at the listings on their website, and you’ll find:

Beachfront penthouses

Luxury condos

Townhouses

Oceanview villas

Mountain view homes

… and much more.

What does the rebrand mean for the company and its customers looking for real estate in Costa Rica?

Now, with the expansion of an office in Tamarindo, office manager Siria says: “It’s easier than ever to find your perfect real estate in Costa Rica. Century 21 Pura Vida has built our company on the understanding that relocating or purchasing vacation properties is a time-consuming and difficult feat. It requires in-depth research, local knowledge, expert real estate experience, negotiation, and transparent trust and communication. We can offer all of this, providing a smooth and successful real estate transaction in Costa Rica”.

