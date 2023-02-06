The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born

Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock

Even without a pandemic, the cost of attending an NFL game, like almost everything else, has risen steadily over the years. To discover how much more expensive the big game has become, GOBankingRates analyzed TicketCity data tracking the long-term changes in the price of a single ticket to the Super Bowl. The study also adjusted ticket costs for inflation so that you can get a more realistic sense of how prices have increased over the years.

Find out how much one ticket to the Super Bowl cost from when Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers claimed the first title in 1967 to 2022, when The Los Angeles Rams won the title.

Then, discover what the average ticket will cost you in 2023.

Super Bowl I -- Jan. 5, 1967

Ticket cost: $10

Adjusted for inflation: $90.21

Super Bowl II -- Jan. 14, 1968

Ticket cost: $12

Adjusted for inflation: $104.44

Super Bowl III -- Jan. 12, 1969

Ticket cost: $12

Adjusted for inflation: $100.04

Super Bowl IV -- Jan. 11, 1970

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $125.05

Super Bowl V -- Jan. 17, 1971

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $111.86

Super Bowl VI -- Jan. 16, 1972

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $108.32

Super Bowl VII -- Jan. 14, 1973

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $104.51

Super Bowl VIII -- Jan. 13, 1974

Ticket cost: $15

Adjusted for inflation: $95.54

Super Bowl IX -- Jan. 12, 1975

Ticket cost: $20

Adjusted for inflation: $113.93

Super Bowl X -- Jan. 18, 1976

Ticket cost: $20

Adjusted for inflation: $106.76

Super Bowl XI -- Jan. 9, 1977

Ticket cost: $20

Adjusted for inflation: $101.47

Super Bowl XII -- Jan. 15, 1978

Ticket cost: $30

Adjusted for inflation: $142.46

Super Bowl XIII -- Jan. 21, 1979

Ticket cost: $30

Adjusted for inflation: $130.36

Super Bowl XIV -- Jan. 20, 1980

Ticket cost: $30

Adjusted for inflation: $114.45

Super Bowl XV -- Jan. 25, 1981

Ticket cost: $40

Adjusted for inflation: $136.46

Super Bowl XVI -- Jan. 24, 1982

Ticket cost: $40

Adjusted for inflation: $125.89

Super Bowl XVII -- Jan. 30, 1983

Ticket cost: $40

Adjusted for inflation: $121.39

Super Bowl XVIII -- Jan. 22, 1984

Ticket cost: $60

Adjusted for inflation: $174.76

Super Bowl XIX -- Jan. 20, 1985

Ticket cost: $60

Adjusted for inflation: $168.79

Super Bowl XX -- Jan. 26, 1986

Ticket cost: $75

Adjusted for inflation: $203.10

Super Bowl XXI -- Jan. 25, 1987

Ticket cost: $75

Adjusted for inflation: $200.18

Super Bowl XXII -- Jan. 31, 1988

Ticket cost: $100

Adjusted for inflation: $256.52

Super Bowl XXIII -- Jan. 22, 1989

Ticket cost: $100

Adjusted for inflation: $245.08

Super Bowl XXIV -- Jan. 28, 1990

Ticket cost: $125

Adjusted for inflation: $291.21

Super Bowl XXV -- Jan. 27, 1991

Ticket cost: $150

Adjusted for inflation: $330.75

Super Bowl XXVI -- Jan. 26, 1992

Ticket cost: $150

Adjusted for inflation: $332.37

Super Bowl XXVII -- Jan. 31, 1993

Ticket cost: $175

Adjusted for inflation: $364.23

Super Bowl XXVIII -- Jan. 30, 1994

Ticket cost: $175

Adjusted for inflation: $355.26

Super Bowl XXIX -- Jan. 29, 1995

Ticket cost: $200

Adjusted for inflation: $394.94

Super Bowl XXX -- Jan. 28, 1996

Ticket cost: $350

Adjusted for inflation: $672.79

Super Bowl XXXI -- Jan. 26, 1997

Ticket cost: $275

Adjusted for inflation: $513.01

Super Bowl XXXII -- Jan. 25, 1998

Ticket cost: $275

Adjusted for inflation: $505.07

Super Bowl XXXIII -- Jan. 31, 1999

Ticket cost: $325

Adjusted for inflation: $587.09

Super Bowl XXXIV -- Jan. 30, 2000

Ticket cost: $325

Adjusted for inflation: $571.44

Super Bowl XXXV -- Jan. 28, 2001

Ticket cost: $325

Adjusted for inflation: $550.88

Super Bowl XXXVI -- Feb. 3, 2002

Ticket cost: $400

Adjusted for inflation: $667.71

Super Bowl XXXVII -- Jan. 26, 2003

Ticket cost: $400

Adjusted for inflation: $653.38

Super Bowl XXXVIII -- Feb. 1, 2004

Ticket cost: $400

Adjusted for inflation: $637.59

Super Bowl XXXIX -- Feb. 6, 2005

Ticket cost: $600

Adjusted for inflation: $928.46

Super Bowl XL -- Feb. 5, 2006

Ticket cost: $700

Adjusted for inflation: $1,045.59

Super Bowl XLI -- Feb. 4, 2007

Ticket cost: $700

Adjusted for inflation: $1020.93

Super Bowl XLII -- Feb. 3, 2008

Ticket cost: $900

Adjusted for inflation: $1,261.81

Super Bowl XLIII -- Feb. 1, 2009

Ticket cost: $1,000

Adjusted for inflation: $1,398.71





Super Bowl XLIV -- Feb. 7, 2010

Ticket cost: $1,000

Adjusted for inflation: $1,369.36

Super Bowl XLV -- Feb. 6, 2011

Ticket cost: $1,200

Adjusted for inflation: $1,609.32

Super Bowl XLVI -- Feb. 5, 2012

Ticket cost: $1,200

Adjusted for inflation: $1,564.40

Super Bowl XLVII -- Feb. 3, 2013

Ticket cost: $1,250

Adjusted for inflation: $1,597.00

Super Bowl XLVIII -- Feb. 2, 2014

Ticket cost: $1,500

Adjusted for inflation: $1,896.22

Super Bowl XLIX -- Feb. 1, 2015

Ticket cost: $2,000

Adjusted for inflation: $2,528.92

Super Bowl 50 -- Feb. 7, 2016

Ticket cost: $2,500

Adjusted for inflation: $3,129.30

Super Bowl LI -- Feb. 5, 2017

Ticket cost: $2,500

Adjusted for inflation: $3,045.91

Super Bowl LII -- Feb. 4, 2018

Ticket cost: $2,500

Adjusted for inflation: $2,980.00

Super Bowl LIII -- Feb. 3, 2019

Ticket cost: $2,900 - $4,300

Adjusted for inflation: $3.405.04 - $5,048.85

Super Bowl LIV -- Feb. 2, 2020

Ticket cost: $7,172.00

Adjusted for inflation: $8,228.87

Super Bowl LV -- Feb. 7, 2021

Ticket cost: $8,609.00

Adjusted for inflation: $9,714.79

Super Bowl LVI -- Feb. 13, 2022

Ticket cost: $8,869.00

Adjusted for inflation: $9,277.91

Super Bowl LVII

Ticket cost: $6,000 - $27,500

GOBankingRates found the Cost of Attending Every Super Bowl Every Year Since 1967 by using

TicketCity's Super Bowl Statistics, including its Archive of Super Bowl Ticket stubs dating back to the first

ever Super Bowl in 1967. Note, this is not the average ticket price per year, but simply the cost of one

ticket to enter the stadium. GOBankingRates also found the December 2022 inflation-adjusted price of

each Super Bowl Ticket using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's CPI Inflation Calculator. All data was

collected on and up to date as of January 26, 2023.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born