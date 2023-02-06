The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born
Even without a pandemic, the cost of attending an NFL game, like almost everything else, has risen steadily over the years. To discover how much more expensive the big game has become, GOBankingRates analyzed TicketCity data tracking the long-term changes in the price of a single ticket to the Super Bowl. The study also adjusted ticket costs for inflation so that you can get a more realistic sense of how prices have increased over the years.
Find out how much one ticket to the Super Bowl cost from when Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers claimed the first title in 1967 to 2022, when The Los Angeles Rams won the title.
Then, discover what the average ticket will cost you in 2023.
Super Bowl I -- Jan. 5, 1967
Ticket cost: $10
Adjusted for inflation: $90.21
Super Bowl II -- Jan. 14, 1968
Ticket cost: $12
Adjusted for inflation: $104.44
Super Bowl III -- Jan. 12, 1969
Ticket cost: $12
Adjusted for inflation: $100.04
Super Bowl IV -- Jan. 11, 1970
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $125.05
Super Bowl V -- Jan. 17, 1971
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $111.86
Super Bowl VI -- Jan. 16, 1972
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $108.32
Super Bowl VII -- Jan. 14, 1973
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $104.51
Super Bowl VIII -- Jan. 13, 1974
Ticket cost: $15
Adjusted for inflation: $95.54
Super Bowl IX -- Jan. 12, 1975
Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $113.93
Super Bowl X -- Jan. 18, 1976
Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $106.76
Super Bowl XI -- Jan. 9, 1977
Ticket cost: $20
Adjusted for inflation: $101.47
Super Bowl XII -- Jan. 15, 1978
Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $142.46
Super Bowl XIII -- Jan. 21, 1979
Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $130.36
Super Bowl XIV -- Jan. 20, 1980
Ticket cost: $30
Adjusted for inflation: $114.45
Super Bowl XV -- Jan. 25, 1981
Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $136.46
Super Bowl XVI -- Jan. 24, 1982
Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $125.89
Super Bowl XVII -- Jan. 30, 1983
Ticket cost: $40
Adjusted for inflation: $121.39
Super Bowl XVIII -- Jan. 22, 1984
Ticket cost: $60
Adjusted for inflation: $174.76
Super Bowl XIX -- Jan. 20, 1985
Ticket cost: $60
Adjusted for inflation: $168.79
Super Bowl XX -- Jan. 26, 1986
Ticket cost: $75
Adjusted for inflation: $203.10
Super Bowl XXI -- Jan. 25, 1987
Ticket cost: $75
Adjusted for inflation: $200.18
Super Bowl XXII -- Jan. 31, 1988
Ticket cost: $100
Adjusted for inflation: $256.52
Super Bowl XXIII -- Jan. 22, 1989
Ticket cost: $100
Adjusted for inflation: $245.08
Super Bowl XXIV -- Jan. 28, 1990
Ticket cost: $125
Adjusted for inflation: $291.21
Super Bowl XXV -- Jan. 27, 1991
Ticket cost: $150
Adjusted for inflation: $330.75
Super Bowl XXVI -- Jan. 26, 1992
Ticket cost: $150
Adjusted for inflation: $332.37
Super Bowl XXVII -- Jan. 31, 1993
Ticket cost: $175
Adjusted for inflation: $364.23
Super Bowl XXVIII -- Jan. 30, 1994
Ticket cost: $175
Adjusted for inflation: $355.26
Super Bowl XXIX -- Jan. 29, 1995
Ticket cost: $200
Adjusted for inflation: $394.94
Super Bowl XXX -- Jan. 28, 1996
Ticket cost: $350
Adjusted for inflation: $672.79
Super Bowl XXXI -- Jan. 26, 1997
Ticket cost: $275
Adjusted for inflation: $513.01
Super Bowl XXXII -- Jan. 25, 1998
Ticket cost: $275
Adjusted for inflation: $505.07
Super Bowl XXXIII -- Jan. 31, 1999
Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $587.09
Super Bowl XXXIV -- Jan. 30, 2000
Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $571.44
Super Bowl XXXV -- Jan. 28, 2001
Ticket cost: $325
Adjusted for inflation: $550.88
Super Bowl XXXVI -- Feb. 3, 2002
Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $667.71
Super Bowl XXXVII -- Jan. 26, 2003
Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $653.38
Super Bowl XXXVIII -- Feb. 1, 2004
Ticket cost: $400
Adjusted for inflation: $637.59
Super Bowl XXXIX -- Feb. 6, 2005
Ticket cost: $600
Adjusted for inflation: $928.46
Super Bowl XL -- Feb. 5, 2006
Ticket cost: $700
Adjusted for inflation: $1,045.59
Super Bowl XLI -- Feb. 4, 2007
Ticket cost: $700
Adjusted for inflation: $1020.93
Super Bowl XLII -- Feb. 3, 2008
Ticket cost: $900
Adjusted for inflation: $1,261.81
Super Bowl XLIII -- Feb. 1, 2009
Ticket cost: $1,000
Adjusted for inflation: $1,398.71
Super Bowl XLIV -- Feb. 7, 2010
Ticket cost: $1,000
Adjusted for inflation: $1,369.36
Super Bowl XLV -- Feb. 6, 2011
Ticket cost: $1,200
Adjusted for inflation: $1,609.32
Super Bowl XLVI -- Feb. 5, 2012
Ticket cost: $1,200
Adjusted for inflation: $1,564.40
Super Bowl XLVII -- Feb. 3, 2013
Ticket cost: $1,250
Adjusted for inflation: $1,597.00
Super Bowl XLVIII -- Feb. 2, 2014
Ticket cost: $1,500
Adjusted for inflation: $1,896.22
Super Bowl XLIX -- Feb. 1, 2015
Ticket cost: $2,000
Adjusted for inflation: $2,528.92
Super Bowl 50 -- Feb. 7, 2016
Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $3,129.30
Super Bowl LI -- Feb. 5, 2017
Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $3,045.91
Super Bowl LII -- Feb. 4, 2018
Ticket cost: $2,500
Adjusted for inflation: $2,980.00
Super Bowl LIII -- Feb. 3, 2019
Ticket cost: $2,900 - $4,300
Adjusted for inflation: $3.405.04 - $5,048.85
Super Bowl LIV -- Feb. 2, 2020
Ticket cost: $7,172.00
Adjusted for inflation: $8,228.87
Super Bowl LV -- Feb. 7, 2021
Ticket cost: $8,609.00
Adjusted for inflation: $9,714.79
Super Bowl LVI -- Feb. 13, 2022
Ticket cost: $8,869.00
Adjusted for inflation: $9,277.91
Super Bowl LVII
Ticket cost: $6,000 - $27,500
GOBankingRates found the Cost of Attending Every Super Bowl Every Year Since 1967 by using
TicketCity's Super Bowl Statistics, including its Archive of Super Bowl Ticket stubs dating back to the first
ever Super Bowl in 1967. Note, this is not the average ticket price per year, but simply the cost of one
ticket to enter the stadium. GOBankingRates also found the December 2022 inflation-adjusted price of
each Super Bowl Ticket using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's CPI Inflation Calculator. All data was
collected on and up to date as of January 26, 2023.
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born