The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock
Eric Canha/CSM/Shutterstock

Even without a pandemic, the cost of attending an NFL game, like almost everything else, has risen steadily over the years. To discover how much more expensive the big game has become, GOBankingRates analyzed TicketCity data tracking the long-term changes in the price of a single ticket to the Super Bowl. The study also adjusted ticket costs for inflation so that you can get a more realistic sense of how prices have increased over the years.

Find out how much one ticket to the Super Bowl cost from when Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr and the Green Bay Packers claimed the first title in 1967 to 2022, when The Los Angeles Rams won the title.

Then, discover what the average ticket will cost you in 2023.

AP/REX/Shutterstock
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl I -- Jan. 5, 1967

  • Ticket cost: $10

  • Adjusted for inflation: $90.21

Harold Valentine/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Harold Valentine/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl II -- Jan. 14, 1968

  • Ticket cost: $12

  • Adjusted for inflation: $104.44

AP/REX/Shutterstock
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl III -- Jan. 12, 1969

  • Ticket cost: $12

  • Adjusted for inflation: $100.04

AP/REX/Shutterstock
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl IV -- Jan. 11, 1970

  • Ticket cost: $15

  • Adjusted for inflation: $125.05

Unidentified AP photographer/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Unidentified AP photographer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl V -- Jan. 17, 1971

  • Ticket cost: $15

  • Adjusted for inflation: $111.86

AP/REX/Shutterstock
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl VI -- Jan. 16, 1972

  • Ticket cost: $15

  • Adjusted for inflation: $108.32

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.com
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.com

Super Bowl VII -- Jan. 14, 1973

  • Ticket cost: $15

  • Adjusted for inflation: $104.51

Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl VIII -- Jan. 13, 1974

  • Ticket cost: $15

  • Adjusted for inflation: $95.54

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl IX -- Jan. 12, 1975

  • Ticket cost: $20

  • Adjusted for inflation: $113.93

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl X -- Jan. 18, 1976

  • Ticket cost: $20

  • Adjusted for inflation: $106.76

Lennox McLendon/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Lennox McLendon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XI -- Jan. 9, 1977

  • Ticket cost: $20

  • Adjusted for inflation: $101.47

Ray Stubblebine/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ray Stubblebine/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XII -- Jan. 15, 1978

  • Ticket cost: $30

  • Adjusted for inflation: $142.46

AP/REX/Shutterstock
AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XIII -- Jan. 21, 1979

  • Ticket cost: $30

  • Adjusted for inflation: $130.36

John Filo/AP/REX/Shutterstock
John Filo/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XIV -- Jan. 20, 1980

  • Ticket cost: $30

  • Adjusted for inflation: $114.45

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XV -- Jan. 25, 1981

  • Ticket cost: $40

  • Adjusted for inflation: $136.46

Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XVI -- Jan. 24, 1982

  • Ticket cost: $40

  • Adjusted for inflation: $125.89

Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XVII -- Jan. 30, 1983

  • Ticket cost: $40

  • Adjusted for inflation: $121.39

Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XVIII -- Jan. 22, 1984

  • Ticket cost: $60

  • Adjusted for inflation: $174.76

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XIX -- Jan. 20, 1985

  • Ticket cost: $60

  • Adjusted for inflation: $168.79

Bill Haber/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Haber/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XX -- Jan. 26, 1986

  • Ticket cost: $75

  • Adjusted for inflation: $203.10

Rob Kozloff/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Rob Kozloff/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXI -- Jan. 25, 1987

  • Ticket cost: $75

  • Adjusted for inflation: $200.18

Lenny Ignelzi/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Lenny Ignelzi/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXII -- Jan. 31, 1988

  • Ticket cost: $100

  • Adjusted for inflation: $256.52

Phil Sandlin/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Phil Sandlin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXIII -- Jan. 22, 1989

  • Ticket cost: $100

  • Adjusted for inflation: $245.08

Bill Haber/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Haber/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXIV -- Jan. 28, 1990

  • Ticket cost: $125

  • Adjusted for inflation: $291.21

Craig Fujii/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Craig Fujii/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXV -- Jan. 27, 1991

  • Ticket cost: $150

  • Adjusted for inflation: $330.75

Ron Heflin/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ron Heflin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXVI -- Jan. 26, 1992

  • Ticket cost: $150

  • Adjusted for inflation: $332.37

Ed Reinke/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ed Reinke/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXVII -- Jan. 31, 1993

  • Ticket cost: $175

  • Adjusted for inflation: $364.23

Doug Mills/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Doug Mills/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXVIII -- Jan. 30, 1994

  • Ticket cost: $175

  • Adjusted for inflation: $355.26

Beth A. Keiser/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Beth A. Keiser/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXIX -- Jan. 29, 1995

  • Ticket cost: $200

  • Adjusted for inflation: $394.94

ELISE AMENDOLA/AP/REX/Shutterstock
ELISE AMENDOLA/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXX -- Jan. 28, 1996

  • Ticket cost: $350

  • Adjusted for inflation: $672.79

ELISE AMENDOLA/AP/REX/Shutterstoock
ELISE AMENDOLA/AP/REX/Shutterstoock

Super Bowl XXXI -- Jan. 26, 1997

  • Ticket cost: $275

  • Adjusted for inflation: $513.01

ED REINKE/AP/REX/Shutterstock
ED REINKE/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXXII -- Jan. 25, 1998

  • Ticket cost: $275

  • Adjusted for inflation: $505.07

DOUG MILLS/AP/REX/Shutterstock
DOUG MILLS/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXXIII -- Jan. 31, 1999

  • Ticket cost: $325

  • Adjusted for inflation: $587.09

Baer Tierkel / Flickr.com
Baer Tierkel / Flickr.com

Super Bowl XXXIV -- Jan. 30, 2000

  • Ticket cost: $325

  • Adjusted for inflation: $571.44

Rick Bowmer/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Rick Bowmer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXXV -- Jan. 28, 2001

  • Ticket cost: $325

  • Adjusted for inflation: $550.88

CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/AP/REX/Shutterstock
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXXVI -- Feb. 3, 2002

  • Ticket cost: $400

  • Adjusted for inflation: $667.71

ELAINE THOMPSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock
ELAINE THOMPSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXXVII -- Jan. 26, 2003

  • Ticket cost: $400

  • Adjusted for inflation: $653.38

DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP/REX/Shutterstock
DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXXVIII -- Feb. 1, 2004

  • Ticket cost: $400

  • Adjusted for inflation: $637.59

Gary Bogdon/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Gary Bogdon/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XXXIX -- Feb. 6, 2005

  • Ticket cost: $600

  • Adjusted for inflation: $928.46

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock
MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XL -- Feb. 5, 2006

  • Ticket cost: $700

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,045.59

Paul Buck/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Paul Buck/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XLI -- Feb. 4, 2007

  • Ticket cost: $700

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1020.93

Paul Sancya/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Paul Sancya/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XLII -- Feb. 3, 2008

  • Ticket cost: $900

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,261.81

Charlie Riedel/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Charlie Riedel/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XLIII -- Feb. 1, 2009

  • Ticket cost: $1,000

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,398.71


Rhona Wise/EPA/Shutterstock.com
Rhona Wise/EPA/Shutterstock.com

Super Bowl XLIV -- Feb. 7, 2010

  • Ticket cost: $1,000

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,369.36

Charlie Riedel/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Charlie Riedel/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XLV -- Feb. 6, 2011

  • Ticket cost: $1,200

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,609.32

Mark Humphrey/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Mark Humphrey/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XLVI -- Feb. 5, 2012

  • Ticket cost: $1,200

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,564.40

djanimal / Flickr.com
djanimal / Flickr.com

Super Bowl XLVII -- Feb. 3, 2013

  • Ticket cost: $1,250

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,597.00

Josh Lackey / Wikimedia Commons
Josh Lackey / Wikimedia Commons

Super Bowl XLVIII -- Feb. 2, 2014

  • Ticket cost: $1,500

  • Adjusted for inflation: $1,896.22

Brynn Anderson/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Brynn Anderson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl XLIX -- Feb. 1, 2015

  • Ticket cost: $2,000

  • Adjusted for inflation: $2,528.92

Ben Margot/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ben Margot/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl 50 -- Feb. 7, 2016

  • Ticket cost: $2,500

  • Adjusted for inflation: $3,129.30

ANDREW GOMBERT/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
ANDREW GOMBERT/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LI -- Feb. 5, 2017

  • Ticket cost: $2,500

  • Adjusted for inflation: $3,045.91

Charles Baus/Csm
Charles Baus/Csm

Super Bowl LII -- Feb. 4, 2018

  • Ticket cost: $2,500

  • Adjusted for inflation: $2,980.00

Jeff Roberson/AP/REX
Jeff Roberson/AP/REX

Super Bowl LIII -- Feb. 3, 2019

  • Ticket cost: $2,900 - $4,300

  • Adjusted for inflation: $3.405.04 - $5,048.85

KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock
KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LIV -- Feb. 2, 2020

  • Ticket cost: $7,172.00

  • Adjusted for inflation: $8,228.87

Matt Ludtke/AP/Shutterstock
Matt Ludtke/AP/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LV -- Feb. 7, 2021

  • Ticket cost: $8,609.00

  • Adjusted for inflation: $9,714.79

CAROLINE BREHMAN / EPA-EFE
CAROLINE BREHMAN / EPA-EFE

Super Bowl LVI -- Feb. 13, 2022

  • Ticket cost: $8,869.00

  • Adjusted for inflation: $9,277.91

Super_Bowl_LVII_shutterstock_editorial_13750573f
Super_Bowl_LVII_shutterstock_editorial_13750573f

Super Bowl LVII

  • Ticket cost: $6,000 - $27,500

GOBankingRates found the Cost of Attending Every Super Bowl Every Year Since 1967 by using
TicketCity's Super Bowl Statistics, including its Archive of Super Bowl Ticket stubs dating back to the first
ever Super Bowl in 1967. Note, this is not the average ticket price per year, but simply the cost of one
ticket to enter the stadium. GOBankingRates also found the December 2022 inflation-adjusted price of
each Super Bowl Ticket using the Bureau of Labor Statistic's CPI Inflation Calculator. All data was
collected on and up to date as of January 26, 2023.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Go To the Super Bowl the Year You Were Born

