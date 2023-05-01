The cost of neglecting nuclear power

A general view of Sizewell B nuclear power station

If proof were needed of the epic failure of British energy policy over many decades, it is the desperate hunt for cash to fund a new nuclear programme. As we reported yesterday, Gulf states could be tapped up to bankroll a new generation of power plants. Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, said he was in constant contact with countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which have massive sovereign wealth funds.

As oil- and gas-enriched nations in a world now abandoning fossil fuels, these countries need to diversify into “clean” energy sources. But even though nuclear is renewable, for years it was shunned by environmentalists as unsafe. Now, however, amid an energy crunch, it is widely branded eco-friendly. The European Commission has labelled it sustainable, under pressure from countries, including France, which obtain most of their energy from nuclear.

In the 1970s, when North Sea gas and oil were discovered in UK and Norwegian waters, France, with neither, had no choice but to move heavily into nuclear power. It is now in a stronger position than Britain and it is even involved in building new plants in this country. But finance remains a problem because UK pension funds are still reluctant to invest, despite Treasury efforts to classify nuclear as a green source. China was the first port of call for money to build Hinkley Point C but this relationship has been severed over concern about Beijing’s involvement in providing critical national infrastructure.

Now, the Gulf is seen by some as the preferred source of the necessary funding for the £20 billion Sizewell plant to be built by France’s state-owned EDF. The Government wants nuclear power to account for about 25 per cent of Britain’s electricity by 2050. It is about 16 per cent currently but this is likely to fall as ageing reactors are decommissioned over the next few years. Ministers are pushing for a new fleet of small, modular reactors, yet some of these have hardly got past the design stage and it will be years before they come on stream, leaving aside the planning rows that will take place over where to site them.

Britain led the way in nuclear power in the 1950s. We once funded, designed and built our own reactors. But years of neglect and reliance on cheap and plentiful gas meant we lost the engineering expertise to build new plants and the “net zero” fixation has put off investors. What happened?