Cost of living squeeze: how much worse off will you be in 2022?

Miles Brignall and Hilary Osborne
·9 min read

It has already been described as the year of the squeeze, and whichever way you look at it, 2022 looks set to go down as the year that most of us became worse off. Increases in rail fares, phone bills, national insurance and mortgage repayments have all been announced, and energy bills could rocket if wholesale gas prices remain high and the government resists pressure to act. It will be a particular disaster for those on fixed incomes and benefits but even those on generous incomes are going to feel the heat. The next four months are crucial. Here’s what is heading your way.

Gas and electricity bills

If you think your domestic energy bills have gone up a lot in recent months, you had better prepare yourself for a shock. Bills could rise by another 50%, to as much as £2,000 a year on 1 April, for an average household paying by direct debit.

Those in bigger properties, or working at home, people who live in the coldest parts of the country, and those who need to keep warm for medical reasons, could pay much more.

A spate of energy supplier collapses and high wholesale gas prices have left the majority of UK homes paying gas and electricity tariffs capped by the regulator, Ofgem.

Young woman reads her electricity meter
Ofgem reviews the energy price cap every six months. Photograph: Simon Dack/Alamy

Ofgem reviews the cap – the maximum amount it will allow suppliers to charge for each unit of gas and electricity – every six months. In early February, it will announce the new rates to be applied to bills from 1 April. All the indications are that prices will rise and the current cap equal to £1,277 a year for average use will rise to something closer to £2,000.

That will mean savvy customers, who were on the best deals and paying as little as £1,000 a year last autumn, will have seen their energy bill double in a little over six months.

High energy prices are going to make the biggest impact on most households’ disposable incomes this year – not least as they start to feed into the cost of other items. Businesses are facing even steeper increases and are not protected by the cap.

This week, Boris Johnson appeared to rule out a temporary VAT removal. Currently, VAT is charged at 5% on energy bills and accounts for £65 per average bill, which would be closer to £100 after the cap is increased as expected. Winter fuel payments, paid to those born on or before 26 September 1955 and on some benefits, could be increased. These are currently worth between £100 and £300. The warm homes discount is worth £140 to those on certain benefits but is not available to customers of smaller suppliers.

Food bills

Households are already having to make their food budget go further, with the price of staples such as beef mince and crisps, as well as toiletries, rising fastest. Fresh increases are also in prospect as City analysts say struggling firms are eager to pass on higher costs now Christmas is over.

Annual food price inflation reached 3.5% in December, adding almost £15 to the average monthly grocery bill, according to the data firm Kantar. Fraser McKevitt, its head of retail and consumer insight, said food prices rose sharply in the spring of 2020 when promotions were cut to maintain product availability but before that you would have to go back almost four years to January 2018 to see inflation running higher.

Crisps in a bowl
The price of crisps is rising fast. Photograph: Hera Food/Alamy

Prescription charges

Millions of people in England could face a double blow on 1 April as rising charges may go hand in hand with the over-60s being made to pay for the first time.

In July last year, ministers proposed raising the qualifying age for free prescriptions in England from 60 to 66, thereby aligning the age for NHS prescription charge exemptions with the state pension age. No starting date has been announced but some have suggested it might come into effect in April.

Campaigners say the move would result in 2.4 million more people paying prescription charges, with the average person in their early 60s paying £50 to £100 a year unless they qualify for another exemption.

Prescription charges have risen every 1 April in recent years and currently stand at £9.35. The expectation is that they will rise again, probably by at least 20p.

Rail fares

Normally a 3.8% increase in rail fares would lead to a huge outcry but this year the percentage increase looks relatively modest in comparison to some other price increases faced by consumers.

The 1 March increase officially applies to regulated fares – such as season tickets, long-distance returns and anytime urban fares – in England alone but is likely to be reflected throughout UK rail.

An annual five-day season ticket from Guildford in Surrey to London terminals currently costs £3,936, or £4,868 with tube travel thrown in. Anyone going back to the office full-time after March will pay £150 more, or £185 if they use the underground, too. A peak-time single from Bristol and Bath will rise by 33p to £9.

A train passes by strong waves in Dawlish, Devon
The 1 March increase officially applies to regulated fares in England but is likely to be reflected throughout UK rail. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

Phone and broadband

This week, Virgin Media announced its customers will be paying an average of £56 a year more for their TV and broadband packages from March. The company has not published what the percentage increase is for TV and broadband bills but did admit its Virgin Mobile customers are facing increases of close to 10% on their airtime charges from April.

What Virgin does is usually followed by companies such as Sky, TalkTalk and BT. BT customers who signed up or recontracted with BT after September 2020 can look forward to an annual price increase in line with inflation (January’s CPI figure) plus an additional 3.9%, which could turn out to be a rise of close to 10%.

Last year, Sky increased its bills by an average of £36 a year up to a cap of £72. In the past, these firms have raised their tariffs on 1 April, now dubbed the UK’s price increase day.

Don’t forget the return of roaming charges for those visiting Europe this year

Tesco Mobile pay-monthly customers face a series of price increases from 9 February. Sending a picture message will go from 25p to 55p and calling countries such as Australia, South Africa and the US will go from 25p a minute to £1 a minute. Customers who use more than their monthly allowance will be charged 55p a minute (up from 25p), while listening to voicemails goes from 15p a minute to 55p and texts from 10p to 20p each.

Don’t forget the return of roaming charges for those visiting Europe this year, courtesy of Brexit. A family of four all taking their phones to Spain for a week will pay £56.

Mortgages and council tax

Borrowers who are on their lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) will see their monthly payments go up after the Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate in December.

Although not tied to the base rate, SVRs tend to move up in line with it, and this time is no exception – most of the UK’s biggest lenders have announced that from 1 February they will increase borrowing costs by 0.15 percentage points. For a borrower with a mortgage of £150,000 arranged over 20 years, this will add just under £12 a month to repayments. Most changes to tracker mortgages will come in at the same time.

According to the banking trade body UK Finance, about 850,000 borrowers have a tracker mortgage and will pay an average of £15.45 a month more after the Bank’s December increase, while about 1.1 million are on an SVR and will pay an average of £9.58 a month more.

Fridge magnets with mortgage payment reminder
There has not been much change in the cost of new fixed-rate mortgages. Photograph: Rosemary Roberts/Alamy

The next base rate decision will come in early February. A further increase would automatically mean higher costs for anyone with a tracker mortgage, and would be likely to be added to SVRs. Every 0.1 percentage point increase will add about £7 to a £150,000 mortgage.

There hasn’t been much change in the cost of new fixed-rate mortgages, although Nationwide this week announced it was putting up prices. The biggest increase was on its three-year fixed-rate at 75% loan-to-value, which has gone up from 1.44% to 1.64%.

Meanwhile, council tax bills are expected to rise on 1 April by 2.99%. Councils are permitted to increase bills by an average of 1.99% a year, without consulting residents, plus a further 1% to be spent on social care. This week, research by the Local Government Chronicle found that two-thirds of councils plan to up bills by the maximum allowed. The average band D council tax bill in England is currently £1,898, and a 2.99% increase would add £57. For many in larger houses, 2022 will be the year their annual council tax bill tops £2,000 for the first time.

Tax and national insurance

As well as price rises to contend with, there is also the prospect of taking home less of your cash, as national insurance contributions increase at the start of the new tax year. From 6 April, workers will pay a 1.25 percentage point levy to go towards funding social care – the charge will be applied to class 1 contributions for employees and class 4 contributions for the self-employed. The tax on dividends will rise by the same amount at the same time.

Someone on £40,000 a year will pay an extra £339 a year, or £28.25 a month

For an employee earning £25,000 a year, the levy will mean a fall in their take-home pay of £152 a year, or just under £13 a month, according to the Which? calculator. Higher earners will pay more. Someone on £40,000 a year will pay an extra £339 a year, or £28.25 a month; while someone earning £65,000 will take home £652 less a year, or £54 a month.

There won’t be any change in income tax rates or thresholds but that is not all good news. The personal income tax allowance has been frozen at £12,570, which means you won’t benefit as much from any pay rise as you would had it gone up as in previous years. In England and Wales, the higher-rate threshold has stayed the same, too, at £50,270.

Government figures suggest that compared with if the threshold had risen in line with 1.6% inflation, a basic rate taxpayer will have an average real loss of £41, a higher rate taxpayer will have an average real loss of £165, and an additional rate taxpayer will have an average real loss of £73.

Additional reporting by Zoe Wood and Shane Hickey

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies latest Bayern player to test positive for COVID-19

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich says Canadian star Alphonso Davies has joined the list of players to test positive for COVID-19. The Bundesliga club says the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton is well and self-isolating at home. Other players to have tested positive include Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards. Assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also self-isolating after a positive test. Bayern returned to training

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Oilers place forward Kailer Yamamoto in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test. Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers' practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test. Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday pro

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Winnipeg Jets won't move home games out of province after getting fan feedback

    The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Kylian Mbappe as the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals

    The French player is one of the best strikers on the planet at the tender age of 22 and, with a huge future ahead of him, everything seems to indicate that he has the qualities to become one of the best players in the history of the game.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Oilers consider bringing in Mike Babcock?

    Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op