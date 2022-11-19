Cost of living: Shoppers urged to consider the planet

Nicola Bryan - BBC News
·8 min read

Time-short customers are turning their backs on greener ways of shopping as life returns to normal after the Covid pandemic, a business owner has said.

Owain George said his refill business thrived in lockdown but people had returned to prioritising convenience.

He said a misconception refill is more expensive than supermarkets made it hard during the cost of living crisis.

He has paused his mobile refill service in Vale of Glamorgan and reduced his Ogmore-by-Sea shop's opening hours.

Another refill business in the county, Awesome Wales, is closing one of its three shops.

Back in 2018, TV series Blue Planet II highlighted the scale of sea pollution, prompting many to cut back on single-use plastic.

But have shoppers had their fill of refill? Could shopping in zero-waste stores actually save them money?

Owain set up Weigh To Go Refill during the Covid pandemic two years ago.

He has a mobile refill van that visits rural areas so customers can fill their own jars and bottles with everything from dried pasta to hand wash, avoiding packaging.

This year he opened a shop in his home village.

What began as a buoyant lockdown business has become harder to sustain as life returns to normal after the pandemic, he said.

"It doesn't sustain a wage for me. It doesn't pull enough money for me to pay my bills at home," he said.

"I've taken the van off the road at the moment, the shop is open two days a week and I've taken work elsewhere."

Owain was inspired to set up his business after working as a snowboard instructor in the French Alps for 12 years where he witnessed increasingly warmer winters as a result of climate change.

He began selling goods out of his van at markets, which was an instant hit with customers who were more comfortable with shopping outdoors, before taking it to various rural locations in Vale of Glamorgan.

"People were working from home, people had time on their hands and maybe had time for those little habit changes that they'd been thinking about doing," he said.

But things began to change as Wales came out of lockdown.

"People went back to offices, schedules became busier again, new habits that weren't quite ingrained fell off the wagon a little bit," he said.

He opened his shop in his home village in spring and was sure it would be a success because the only other place selling groceries in the village is the Post Office and it is a 20-minute drive away from another refill shop.

"It's been a struggle if I'm honest," he said.

"It's a struggle to get people there."

So what is stopping people from doing their shop in a zero waste store like Owain's?

"There's a common misconception that it's more expensive to shop in a refill shop and I don't know where that's come from," he said.

He said weight-for-weight many items, such as herbs and spices, were considerably cheaper in zero-waste stores than in the supermarkets.

"The main thing about shopping zero-waste is that you're only paying for what you need… you can just come in and get 450g of pasta or 10g of fennel seeds if that's what you need for your meals," he said.

"But it takes a bit more thought about how you're shopping and it's asking most people to change their habits."

Inside Y Ty Gwyrdd in Denbigh
Zero-waste shops enable customers to use their own jars and bottles, avoiding packaging

He said it was hard to compete with the convenience of a big supermarket: "If you can sit on the sofa with a glass of wine and an app on your phone and get your delivery for the next day then that's going to be an easier option a lot of the time," he said.

Dr Nicole Koenig-Lewis, a reader in marketing at Cardiff Business School, agreed, saying getting consumers to change their habits was fraught with difficulty.

"There is a disjuncture between attitudes and behaviours - so whilst consumers might explicitly state positive attitudes towards sustainable packaging solutions, this might not reflect their underlying attitudes and subsequent behaviour which might be guided by habit, emotions and impulse at the point of purchase," she said.

She said the cost-of-living crisis was also having an impact, making consumers more careful in their spending habits.

"This includes preference for online shopping but also convenience, which includes saving on fuel by avoiding multiple shopping trips," she said.

She said currently many types of local, independent, community-based and smaller shops were having a difficult time due to increased energy costs, increased rents and low footfall.

Amy Greenfield
Zero-waste store owner Amy Greenfield says she was seeing higher customer numbers but the average basket spend was lower

Amy Greenfield and her partner opened their first Awesome Wales zero-waste shop in Barry in July 2019.

Their Cowbridge shop followed in 2020 and they opened a fruit and veg stall at Cardiff's University Hospital Of Wales a few months ago.

But the shop in Cowbridge is closing.

Amy said the Cowbridge store was "never really given a chance to thrive" as Wales went into a firebreak lockdown the week after it opened.

She also said shopping habits in Barry and Cowbridge were very different, with customers in Barry shopping little and often.

"That's just not the shopping behaviour in a more affluent area," she said.

"It seems to us that people who have the luxury of more choice and more money to spend might choose the convenient option over the zero-waste option - that's our experience anyway."

Amy Greenfield
During lockdown Awesome Wales once sold eight tonnes of bread flour in a week

Amy also believes zero-waste businesses could help cash-strapped customers rein in their spending.

Since the crisis took hold she has experienced higher customer numbers but said the average basket spend was lower.

She said their loose fruit and veg were popular as it allowed customers "a little bit of variety in their fruit bowl without having to buy multiple pre-packed options".

"You can buy exactly what you need, you don't need to be forced to buy a bag of six apples, you can buy one or two," she said.

Amy said overall Awesome Wales, which is run as a social enterprise, had gone from strength to strength - in lockdown they once sold eight tonnes of bread flour in a week.

She said the Barry store sustained other green projects such as a nappy library and a "library of things" where you can borrow things you need but do not own.

She said the pandemic had led to more people working flexibly from home, allowing more of their customers to visit during the week - but they had not retained all the customers they gained in the pandemic.

"Some people were desperate for our services during the beginning of lockdown when they couldn't access stuff elsewhere but we haven't seen them stay, their loyalty hasn't stayed really," she said

Zero-waste shop and cafe Y Ty Gwyrdd opened in Denbigh in June 2021.

Its operations manager, Marguerite Pearce, said it was going well.

"Not wanting to tempt fate but overall I would say footfall has gradually been increasing as we've developed a regular customer base over this time," she said.

"We do see the usual retail lows after Christmas and in September when schools go back… but it's nice to have some quieter periods to catch up on jobs," she said.

So what is the future for zero-waste shopping?

Amy would like to see more shops like hers thriving but would also like Wales to follow France's lead and bring in green legislation that would mean supermarkets have to replace plastic packaging with refill stations.

"I think without that it's very unlikely that larger retail is going to change and offer more options that people really want," she said.

But Dr Koenig-Lewis is not convinced refill options in supermarkets are the way forward and said while it would make refill more mainstream, consumers value convenience and might lose interest once the novelty has worn off.

She does not predict a growth in independent zero-waste shops in the current economic climate.

"They have a rather niche target market and often a limited product range," she said.

"The general public might not be very familiar with these shops and know much about how they work... there is still a need in raising awareness about zero-waste shops and how they support the environment and the local community."

Owain is staying positive and hopes to get his van back on the road in the new year.

"I'm hoping now to rebuild," he said.

For him it is more than a business - living by the sea he sees the environmental impact of single-use plastic packaging daily.

"It is being washed up on the shores every single day."

Latest Stories

  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees agree to $6 million, 1-year deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline approached for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. New York also claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees after the lockout and hit .26

  • Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

    A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 bil

  • Heavy snowfall wallops western New York state

    STORY: The squalls could persist through Sunday, creating sporadic bursts of intense snowfall that could exceed 4 feet of snow in or near Buffalo, which lies at the eastern end of the lake.Nearly 6,500 customers were without power in the Buffalo area as of Friday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. Parts of the New York Thruway were closed and flights were canceled at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.The Buffalo Public Schools district, the state's second-largest serving 32,000 students, canceled all classes.Even so, some western New Yorker seemed unfazed. Reuters captured footage of several people taking their all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, out for a spin on Buffalo's roads in the middle of the snowstorm.Buffalo is New York state's second most populous city with some 278,000 residents.

  • Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city's budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have b

  • EPA orders Ohio power plant to stop dumping toxic coal ash

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the first time the EPA has formally denied a utility’s request to continue disposing toxic coal ash after a deadline to stop such disposal has passed. The Gavin plant, locate

  • Wall collapse deaths directors guilty of safety breaches

    Five African men were crushed to death at a metal scrap yard in Birmingham when a concrete wall fell.

  • Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Doctor is back in — on the football field. Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season. Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. “It's phenomenal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Duvernay-Tardif balancing b

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Schultz scores 2, leads Kraken to 3-2 OT win over Rangers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was the first multi-goal game for Schultz, who is in his 12th NHL season. The 32-year-old defenseman has three goals this season. Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones had 28 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves. After a sc

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Connor Bedard buries another absurd goal, a whole 10 seconds into the game

    The likely top pick in the 2023 NHL draft wasted no time adding another sensational clip to his growing highlight reel on Thursday.

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Grey Cup week kicks into high gear as Blue Bombers, Argonauts touch down in Regina

    CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

    FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing's offense turned in its best performan

  • Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia