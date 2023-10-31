Cost-of-living payments: Latest £300 instalment being paid from now

Woman kissing baby

Millions of low-income households across the UK are starting to receive the latest instalment of cost-of-living payments.

Eight million people on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, will receive £300 directly by 19 November, without the need to make a claim.

It is the second of three instalments that will eventually total £900.

All will be paid directly into eligible recipients' bank accounts, and people are being warned about scammers using the situation to try to trick people into handing over personal information.

A committee of MPs is currently investigating whether the payments are supporting those most in need.

What cost-of-living payments are available?

Some groups are receiving payments to help with higher bills, including:

£900 in total in three instalments. One was paid in spring with the next paid by 19 November and then another in spring 2024 to households on means-tested benefits

£300 for pensioner households in the winter

£150 to people on certain disability benefits has been paid

The first instalment of £301 for those on means-tested benefits was received by about eight million people in late April and June. The next of £300 is being paid between 31 October and 19 November.

Who is eligible for the £900 payment?

The payment, in three instalments, is available to households who receive the following benefits:

Universal credit

Income-based jobseeker's allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income support

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

Pension credit

The payment reference on a recipient's bank account is their national insurance number, followed by DWP COL.

The 1.1 million people who receive only working tax credit or child tax credit, rather than any of the other benefits, are paid slightly later than others.

People are not eligible for these payments if they receive the new-style employment and support allowance, contributory employment and support allowance, or the new-style jobseeker's allowance - unless they get universal credit.

Anyone who thinks they should have received the help but did not should contact the office that pays their benefit or tax credits, or report it here.

To qualify for the latest instalment, people had to have claimed a benefits payment between 18 August and 17 September, or received a payment for an assessment period ending between these dates. Pensioner households may be able to have a new pension credit claim backdated.

An estimated 850,000 pensioner households do not claim pension credit, which is a gateway to these extra payments.

Other eligibility details are outlined here.

None of these cost-of-living payments affect the tax you pay, or the benefits or tax credits you receive.

What help are disabled people getting?

Up to six million people on the following disability benefits received another £150:

Disability living allowance

Personal independence payment

Attendance allowance

Scottish disability payments

Armed Forces independence payment

Constant attendance allowance

War pension mobility supplement

Those payments were made between 20 June and 4 July.

What help are pensioners getting?

Households that receive the winter fuel payment - which is worth £200-£300 and is paid to nearly all homes with at least one person of pension age - received an extra £300 in November or December 2022, and will get another £300 this coming winter.

Lower-income pensioners who claim pension credit get the money in addition to the support provided for those on benefits.

What cost-of-living payments have people already received?

Two payments totalling £650 were made in 2022 to more than eight million low-income households.

Payments of £300 were also paid to pensioners during last winter, and a £150 payment was also made to those with disabilities.

Some people would have received all of those payments, if they were eligible.

What other support have people had?

A £150 rebate, often through people's council tax bill, was made last year. The Household Support Fund, which is distributed by local councils, helped vulnerable people, including giving fuel vouchers to those in need.

All household energy bills were cut by at least £400 between October and March.

The discount was made automatically by energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales. However, there are no plans to repeat this in the coming winter.

Separate arrangements were made for households in Northern Ireland, which has its own energy market.

They received a single payment of £600 starting in January, which was more than in the rest of the UK because a higher proportion of households use heating oil.

Direct debit customers in Northern Ireland had the money paid into their bank accounts. Other customers were sent a voucher.

Cost of living: Tackling it together

What is the inquiry by MPs all about?

The Commons Work and Pensions Committee is investigating whether cost-of-living payments have been received by those in most need of help.

They are studying whether some have missed out on hundreds of pounds because they are just outside the qualifying criteria, and whether the package as a whole is sufficient for low-income families.

What else is the government doing to tackle energy prices?

The government launched an Energy Price Guarantee in October 2022, which limited a typical dual-fuel household's annual energy bill to £2,500 throughout last winter.

The scheme, which applied to England, Wales and Scotland, is still in place if needed, but has not been required since July.

That's because a typical bill fell to around £2,074 a year under regulator Ofgem's energy price cap in the summer, and fell further to £1,923 a year in October.

What about help for businesses?

A government scheme to cut energy bills for businesses finished at the end of March.

Under a new scheme that began in April, firms get a discount on wholesale prices rather than costs being capped as under the previous deal.

Heavy energy-using sectors, like glass, ceramics and steelmakers, get a larger discount than others.

