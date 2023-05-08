Cost of living payments: Deadline looms for pension credit claim

Couple look at their finances

Low-income pensioners entitled to pension credit are being urged to claim it or risk missing out on an extra cost-of-living payment.

The government says those making a new claim in the next 10 days could get a cost-of-living payment worth £301.

Hundreds of thousands of people who are eligible for pension credit do not claim it.

This means they do not receive a top-up of the state pension, as well as other payments and discounts.

Pensions Minister Laura Trott said: "Pension credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support - worth an average of £3,500 a year - is reaching everyone who needs it, particularly as we know how much pressure households across the country have been under.

"Please check if you or your loved ones can claim for this extra support."

Pension credit explained

About 1.4 million people claim pension credit which is a benefit paid to those on low incomes who are above state pension age. Although up-to-date figures are not available, it is thought that as many as 850,000 pensioner households fail to claim it.

It is designed to help with living costs by guaranteeing a minimum income. It ensures weekly incomes are a minimum of £201 for single pensioners and £307 for couples, or more if a person has a disability or caring responsibilities.

Significantly, it can also lead to the automatic payment of additional support, including housing benefit, a council tax discount, help with NHS dental treatment, glasses and transport costs, and a free TV licence for those aged 75 and over.

Provided a claim is made before 19 May, it can be backdated for up to three months as long as the applicant was also eligible to receive it during that time. That would ensure the latest cost-of-living payment of £301 is received.

Two more cost-of-living payments of about £300 are to be given to those on a low income and receiving certain benefits over the next year.

Cost of living: Tackling it together

You can check your eligibility for pension credit via the government's online calculator.

Story continues

Information is also available on how to make a claim. There is also a phone line available on weekdays - 0800 99 1234.

Guide to benefits, when you qualify and what to do if something goes wrong, are provided by the independent MoneyHelper website, backed by government.

Benefits calculators are also run by Policy in Practice and charities Entitledto and Turn2us.